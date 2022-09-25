On September 27, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her birthday with a gilded twist. Born in ’72, Paltrow is now 50 and as she reaches this milestone, she is celebrating not just this birthday but aging as a whole. She posed nude, covered in gold powder, as part of a photoshoot shared to her social media pages and those of her company Goop.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO