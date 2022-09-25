Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association unanimously votes to authorize 10-day strike notice

Read full article on original website
Jaja
3d ago
Given the recent report card not sure they deserve more money than again everyone gets a trophy 🏆
2d ago
Guess there must be a week where they have to show up 5 days? Can’t possibly get more benefits. Maybe they can lower their retirement age to 35.
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Strongsville schools commit substitute teachers to one year of service exclusively in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville schools, due to the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, are committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville district in 2022-2023. Last month, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Strongsville Education Association, the union representing teachers, clarifying that yearlong...
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
Cleveland City Council asks Mayor Bibb to explore upgrades to 911 system
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell introduced a resolution on Monday, encouraging Mayor Justin Bibb to explore an expanded 911 system. “We need to come up with a better way of dealing with 911,” Conwell said. “It’s an emergency resolution strongly encouraging the mayor’s administration to investigate upgrading the current 911 emergency response system to a next generation 911 system that would provide faster and more reliable emergency assistance.”
Possible accord reached between Cleveland Heights mayor, council on sharing information, department heads
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the growing pains experienced in the early going of a new form of city government, some ground rules have been laid down in the sometimes stormy relationship between the mayor and council. After an unsuccessful attempt in August to get a charter amendment on the...
Wondolowski’s port authority appointment called into question again for violating rules
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When labor leader Dave Wondolowski was forced to give up his seat on Cuyahoga’s elections board to avoid a conflict with serving on the port authority, it seems one of his other public offices may have been overlooked. Wondolowski has also served on Ohio’s Public...
Ohio AG sues solar company over ‘shoddy work’ and ‘aggressive sales tactics’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against a North Carolina-based solar energy company after more than 100 customers complained to the state about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, faces allegations...
Man who sued Parma police after arrest for parody Facebook account asks U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man’s lawsuit against Parma police for wrongfully arresting and charging him over a parody Facebook account he created that mocked the department is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Anthony Novak’s attorneys filed their appeal Monday to the country’s high court to try and...
Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend
City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
Former UM doctor who overdosed at hospital charged with medical fraud in Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO – A former University of Michigan doctor who overdosed on drugs stolen from patients almost a decade ago in Ann Arbor is now facing federal charges in Ohio for medical fraud, according to a report by cleveland.com. Timothy Sutton was indicted, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court...
Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
Two exonerated for attempted murder, 15 years later
Two men convicted of attempted murder but granted a retrial more than a decade later were exonerated in a Cuyahoga County court on Tuesday. Michael Sutton and Kenny Phillips were convicted for a 2006 Cleveland shooting that seriously injured two people. Sutton received a more than 40-year prison sentence, while Phillips — alleged to have shot at police — got a more than 90-year sentence. But through the 14 years they spent in prison, they maintained their innocence.
Independence substitute teachers receive pay increase as schools statewide struggle to fill positions
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Certified substitute teachers working for the Independence Local Schools will now earn $35 more per day, thanks to a unanimous vote by school board members at the Sept. 20 regular meeting. The district increased daily compensation from $100 to $135 after examining substitute teacher pay throughout Greater...
Akron Municipal courts only open to arraignments until further notice
Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Muni court is closed to arraignment hearings only until further notice, according to a press release from the courts. All of the building’s three elevators are currently out of service and are in need of repairs. This change impacts parties with a hearing scheduled...
Officials indicted in company hired to overhaul Ohio’s antiquated unemployment system: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the mess of Ohio’s unemployment system at the start of the pandemic?. Thousands of Ohioans waited for weeks for their first payments, or lingered hours on hold, trying to straighten...
One Parma high school means less opportunity for students
I read with interest the article on the new Parma Senior High School to replace the existing three high schools. As a non-resident of the city of Parma and a graduate of Parma Senior High, I am not apprised of all the negotiations and public hearings that were held to discuss the issue with the parents and present and future students.
Jury finds men not guilty in retrial of 2006 Cleveland shooting that sent them to prison for 15 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Tuesday found that two men who had served nearly 15 years in prison for a series of shootings, including one involving a Cleveland police officer, were not guilty of the crimes. Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton sobbed and embraced attorneys Diane Menashe and Justin...
Canton firefighter summits Mt. Kilimanjaro for colorectal cancer awareness
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - When you think of a firefighter, you may picture them climbing a ladder... but what about a 19,341-foot mountain?. That’s exactly what Canton City firefighter and paramedic Aaron Brown did the weekend of Sept. 24. Brown climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money for colorectal cancer...
How armed teens got into Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found kids with guns got into a Cleveland high school building even as a security officer was on the phone with 911.
Akron’s new School Superintendent Mayor Answers 3 Questions from I Promise School Students
It's another season of “3 Questions for the I Promise School”. Students find out what it takes to be school superintendent from Christine Fowler-Mack.
