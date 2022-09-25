Read full article on original website
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Moose on the loose spotted at Danbury AMC movie theater
A Danbury resident went into the AMC theater to watch a movie and came out to see something almost stranger than fiction in the parking lot — a moose on the loose. Michael Bower spotted the moose roaming around the AMC theater parking lot on Eagle Road Monday, Sept. 26 at around 6 p.m. as he was walking to his vehicle.
Opinion: It’s time to teach our youth nonviolence
Back-to-school season heralds a whirlwind of activities — homework, exams, sports, fundraisers, extracurriculars — but frighteningly, it also brings with it the specter of school shootings. We in Connecticut are still haunted by the tragedy of Sandy Hook a decade ago. Just last May, we faced another incidence of violence in our own backyard, when a Fairfield Prep student was killed at a house party in Shelton.
Sound on Sound faces social media criticism after first day in Bridgeport
Many people who attended the first day of the Sound on Sound Music Festival on Saturday are criticizing event organizers on social media over what they describe as a lack of preparation and unreasonably high prices. The two-day festival is taking place in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park Sept. 24 and 25....
25 years and going strong, Animal Awareness Day on Branford Green
BRANFORD — Twenty-five years ago, Branford Compassion Club feline rescue and adoption organization gathered on the Green for its Blessing of the Animals. It was a modest event with one reverend for the blessing, a small bake sale and a disorganized tag sale under one medium-sized tent. But pet owners swarmed the Green, dominated by dogs of every size and pedigree, a fair share of cats and good sprinkling of the exotics: parrots, snakes, Guinea pigs and a few of the hooved variety, for the Blessing of the Animals.
GoFundMe page established for Bloomfield coach stricken with cancer
A GoFundMe page has been established for Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses, who recently was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. That page was created Sunday with a goal to raise $15,000. As of Monday evening, a total of $15,739 had been raised through more than 200 donations. Moses’...
Greenwich Library hosting Martha Graham Dance Company for 'Opening Night' fundraiser, performances
GREENWICH — The Martha Graham Dance Company will take the stage for three world-class performances at the Greenwich Library's Berkley Theater next month, including a benefit fundraiser for its first show. The series begins Oct. 14 with a benefit event called "Opening Night," chaired by Greenwich residents Sharon Philips...
Opinion: Keep zoning laws local when seeking solutions to affordable housing
In my experience, politicians in Hartford rarely have better ideas than Connecticut residents when confronting local issues, including the problem of zoning laws in our cities and towns. Town zoning members and other local officials — not legislators in Hartford — are in the best position to decide whether these...
Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer
The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
Tributes pour in for former Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Gary Barcher not only coached Kevin Moses at Bloomfield, he coached alongside him for the Warhawks. The former longtime varsity boys basketball coach remembers Moses, who died of colon cancer on Monday, when he was the JV coach some four decades ago. Moses played for him. That relationship grew over the course of time.
Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home
NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
New Haven man accused of stealing cars at gunpoint that were listed for sale online
A New Haven man is facing federal charges after he stole cars at gunpoint after test driving the vehicles that were listed for sale online, authorities said. Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker,19, of New Haven, is also accused of carjacking Uber drivers at gunpoint during a five-month crime spree involving others earlier this year, authorities said.
Drew Pyne records career bests, Tyler Van Dyke update: How CT college QBs fared this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut natives were starting quarterbacks in major college football games this weekend. Will Levis of Madison and Xavier High led Kentucky to their 19th straight non-conference victory by recording his sixth 300+ yard passing game. New Canaan's Drew Pyne finished 24 of 34 for 289 yards and three touchdowns, all three are career bests to lead Notre Dame.
Wounded man is Hartford's 117th shooting survivor of year, police say
HARTFORD — A man wounded over the weekend is the 117th person to survive being shot in the capital city this year, police said. Officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on the 600-block of Wethersfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened near Airport Road in the southern half of the city.
Weeks before Election Day, judge still to decide Bridgeport primary result
BRIDGEPORT – The hearing of evidence concluded Tuesday in the three-week hearing to determine whether there should be a new Democratic primary for the 127th state house district. Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens said he will issue his decision within 10 days of Oct. 3 when all sides are...
UConn football team shifting players to new positions as injuries mount: 'Trying to find guys'
STORRS — The worst of the schedule is over for the UConn football team, which has dropped three straight games against Power Five opponents. The latter half of the slate has left room for optimism, with seemingly winnable games against more evenly-matched opponents. But UConn, which hosts Fresno State...
Bridgeport police: Two male suspects fired shots from car before crash
BRIDGEPORT — Local police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly fired shots before crashing a car. Police said the Bridgeport Emergency Command Center received a report of shots fired and a car crash at the intersection of Gregory and Atlantic streets around 4:58 p.m. The caller told dispatchers two male suspects fired out of the window of the car, reported to be a gray Pontiac sedan, before the vehicle collided with a pole, according to police.
