BRANFORD — Twenty-five years ago, Branford Compassion Club feline rescue and adoption organization gathered on the Green for its Blessing of the Animals. It was a modest event with one reverend for the blessing, a small bake sale and a disorganized tag sale under one medium-sized tent. But pet owners swarmed the Green, dominated by dogs of every size and pedigree, a fair share of cats and good sprinkling of the exotics: parrots, snakes, Guinea pigs and a few of the hooved variety, for the Blessing of the Animals.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO