FOX 21 Online
DECC Announces New Lineup of Concession Stand Food
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, the Duluth Entertainment Center (DECC) served up a feast of new concession food. People were able to taste test the grub before the bulldog hockey team hits the ice this weekend. There are many creative additions in this seasons lineup. Everything from themed pizzas...
FOX 21 Online
Ursa Minor Oktoberfest Wraps Up
DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday was the final day of Ursa Minor Brewery’s Oktoberfest. The event started on Thursday and wrapped up today with a family day theme. Besides beer there was music, balloons, carnival games, and mini goats from Duluth Goat Yoga. Also in attendance was a calf for kids to pet.
FOX 21 Online
Juice Pharm House-Warming Event
DULUTH, Minn. – Juice Pharm held a house-warming event to celebrate buying the building on East 1st Street in Duluth. The event also served as a re-branding while the business rolled out its new winter menu, and showed appreciation toward their customers. The rebranding includes serving more healthy foods like medicinal hot drinks and adding the slogan: Sharing Nature’s Wisdom.
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
FOX 21 Online
The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion. Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood...
FOX 21 Online
Maurices Sport Court Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. – The recreational sport court at Gary New Duluth Park has a new name. A ribbon cutting was held to inaugurate “Maurices Sport Court” after Maurices secured naming rights through their donation of 50 thousand dollars. This funding will go toward community programs run through GND Rec and to further advance community offerings.
FOX 21 Online
DECC talks about New Plans for Harbor Drive
DULUTH, Minn. – It was disappointing news to many that rising costs of the sea wall reconstruction project forced Duluth to scale back its original vision of a plaza behind the DECC. Now, the drawing of a new, scaled-down version has been released that still re-imagines what Harbor Drive will look like.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Webfest Highlights Short Form Content Creators During Duluth Superior Film Festival
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Webfest kicked off today as part of the Duluth Superior Film Festival. The Webfest focuses on the shortest type of film content on the internet. For example, it highlights podcasts, Tik Tok videos, and Instagram reels. Really any type of film content that’s on a smaller scale than typical movies. And its convenient to access that ultra-short film content using your cellphone or computer.
WBAY Green Bay
2nd Annual ‘Concert in the Corn’ held at Bayfield County farm
VILLAGE OF MASON, Wis. (WBAY) - This year’s ‘Concert in the Corn’ event kicked off Friday and Saturday in Bayfield County. Organizers say the two-day event was created with a dream to hold a concert under the stars on the farm. The event features a variety of...
Take A Trip To See Where Elvis Stayed & Played While In Duluth
With the new Elvis movie streaming, I decided to see what it was like when Elvis Presley was in Duluth, Minnesota back in the 70s. The movie which you can find on HBO Max or Amazon Prime is about the rise to fame of the rock n' roll king himself, Elvis. I saw the movie and though Austin Butler did an outstanding job as "The King". Tom Hanks also did well as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Check out the trailer below:
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
FOX 21 Online
CHUM Looking To Hire More Staff Before Warming Center Opens
DULUTH, Minn. –CHUM is planning to open its warming center on October 15th and its looking to hire more staff to help run it. It was located at the Rainbow Center but moved to a bigger space in the Lincoln Park Community Center last winter. The need for places...
FOX 21 Online
Forest Service Samples Hartley Pond
DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the Forest Service visited Hartley Pond as part of a national lake study. Hartley is one of 250 lakes across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan that have been sampled this summer. The survey is being conducted to determine whether there are any stressors to the lakes as well as the differences between them.
WDIO-TV
A local store is seeking support from the community to keep going strong
Thrift shopping…it’s the thrill of the hunt… And some of the things that you find can surprise you. You’ll never know what you are eyes will see…from clothes, electronics, kitchen, household items, and more. The Salvation Army store in Superior is looking for help from...
fox9.com
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.
DULUTH, MN -- Geese are eating too much wild rice in the Saint Louis River Estuary. The Duluth City Council could approve a plan designed to stop them at their Monday night meeting. For both ecological and cultural reasons, the goal is to restore 275 acres of wild rice in...
kdal610.com
Rice Lake Road Roundabouts Meeting
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A public meeting is being held on Tuesday by the St. Louis County Public Works Department regarding the proposal to construct roundabouts at a couple of intersections on the Rice Lake Road. The reconstruction of the Rice Lake Road from the Ridgeview Road to a...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Hermantown & Proctor Protect Home Courts with Wins
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team picked up win number 13 on the season on Monday, defeating Pine City in straight sets. Hermantown (13-1) will next be in action on Tuesday when they play at Rock Ridge. In other volleyball action, Proctor would take down Two Harbors in straight sets.
drydenwire.com
DNR To Lift Deer Baiting & Feeding Bans In Washburn, Barron, Polk Counties In October; Burnett County Ban To Remain
BURNETT COUNTY — As Burnett County hunters prepare for an active fall hunting season, your conservation wardens remind all the baiting and feeding ban for the county remains in effect for another year. While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will allow the baiting and feeding bans to...
Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again
In 2018, I traveled 4,000 miles to interview a man named Victor Befera about our shared hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota. Vic was 92 then. He’s still kicking at 96. Though he spent most of his life as a successful newspaper and marketing man in northern California, Vic grew up on the Mesabi Iron Range in […] The post Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
