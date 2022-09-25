ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 28

Sept. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today The Knoxville Sentinel reported several items of interest to those in the Upper East Tennessee area. “A new academy is to be erected at Elizabethton.”. “W.T. Smythe is the new postmaster at Mountain City, Johnson county.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VSP: SUV rear-ends tractor, kills Southwest Virginia man

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly hit the back of a tractor with an SUV in Southwest Virginia, killing a man. Virginia State Police (VSP) reports that Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, was traveling southbound on Route 674 in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder just before 7 […]
RURAL RETREAT, VA
Johnson City Press

Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path

MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
WJHL

2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County Commission votes to increase pay for sheriff's department employees

The Unicoi County Commission voted to increase pay for sheriff’s department employees during their meeting Monday. Commissioners voted to increase hourly pay for correctional officers from $12.38 to $15 and increase pay for road officers to $18. Sergeants in the sheriff’s department will receive $20 an hour. Sergeants were boosted by $2 an hour and road officers by $3 to open discussion on the proposed increase.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sept. 19 death under investigation in Sullivan County

KINGSPORT — A death deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found Sept. 19 in a house near Interstate 81 and state Route 36 remains under investigation. A dead man was found in a house where deputies also found a live man who pointed a firearm at deputies and was arrested.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City fiber optic broadband rollout to finish two years early

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — BrightRidge is now running the lines for new high-speed internet service in some Johnson City neighborhoods. Because of new funding, everyone in the city will have access two years sooner than expected. The acceleration of BrightRidge’s internet roll out comes after Johnson City commissioners decided...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Johnson County Mayor, Larry Potter

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Newly elected Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter, who has served in the role in years prior, joined News Channel 11 for the latest Meet the Mayor live interview. Potter spoke on the influx of people who have moved to Johnson County, the expansion of broadband internet service and what can […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls. “Bristol Virginia is growing with just recent businesses, like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock, this hotel will be a great addition,” said […]
BRISTOL, VA
WBTV

Concerns looming in High Country is Hurricane Ian approaches

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

The Santa Train returns for its 80th year after two years of drive-thru events

KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the popular Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19 thanks to to community support and staffing developments. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the Santa Train program would consist of a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm

A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died Sunday after a tree fell on her car. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died around 6:36 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Woman killed after tree falls on vehicle in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in Kingsport at 6:36 p.m. A thunderstorm brought heavy rain and winds in the area around that time.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

