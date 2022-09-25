ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Warns Residents To Watch For Mosquitos And Ticks

As you venture outside, it's important to protect yourself, your children, and your pets from ticks and mosquitoes, which can carry deadly diseases. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Several state agencies are warning residents of the potential dangers caused by mosquito and tick-borne illnesses, specifically West Nile Virus (WNV), Lyme Disease, and Anaplasmosis. So far in 2021, 14 human West Nile virus cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, resulting in two deaths. One death occurred in Philadelphia County, and the second in Franklin County.
Unique Traditions in Pennsylvania for the Whole Family

Founded by William Penn in 1682, Pennsylvania boasts a diverse and lengthy history, studded with the influence of many cultures. With the fifth largest population in the United States and 67 counties that span a wide array of topographies and communities, Pennsylvania is perfectly primed to play host to a menagerie of unique traditions, events, and destinations. Below, we’ve listed some of the more distinctive things you’ll come across in our great state, that everyone in the family can enjoy.
Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
Wolf takes lawsuit on Pennsylvania constitutional changes to lower court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the Pennsylvania Legislature. Wolf’s new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation...
How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election

The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
