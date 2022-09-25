Read full article on original website
No ‘overnight’ solutions: How Pennsylvania leaders plan to solve state’s teacher shortage
For more than a decade, Pennsylvania’s pool of new teachers has been shrinking, placing added pressure on those who go into teaching. By the time Josie Stalcar started student teaching, more than half of her 46 classmates in Penn State’s music education program had dropped out. Just six...
WFMZ-TV Online
See the former jobs of the governor of Pennsylvania
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Pennsylvania using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Here’s 8 of the most interesting jobs open now with the state of PA and what they pay
If you’ve ever wanted to help direct some of PennDOT’s snowplows, this might be your chance.
Pennsylvania Warns Residents To Watch For Mosquitos And Ticks
As you venture outside, it's important to protect yourself, your children, and your pets from ticks and mosquitoes, which can carry deadly diseases. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Several state agencies are warning residents of the potential dangers caused by mosquito and tick-borne illnesses, specifically West Nile Virus (WNV), Lyme Disease, and Anaplasmosis. So far in 2021, 14 human West Nile virus cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, resulting in two deaths. One death occurred in Philadelphia County, and the second in Franklin County.
Unique Traditions in Pennsylvania for the Whole Family
Founded by William Penn in 1682, Pennsylvania boasts a diverse and lengthy history, studded with the influence of many cultures. With the fifth largest population in the United States and 67 counties that span a wide array of topographies and communities, Pennsylvania is perfectly primed to play host to a menagerie of unique traditions, events, and destinations. Below, we’ve listed some of the more distinctive things you’ll come across in our great state, that everyone in the family can enjoy.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she...
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
2022 Pennsylvania General Election - see who's running for Congress
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Polls will be open on that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. DEADLINES: Registration deadline, and last day to request certain ballots. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: What you need...
Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
John Fetterman Enlists Local Sheriff For TV Ad Rebutting Soft-On-Crime Charge
“John Fetterman has the courage to do what's right,” the suburban Philadelphia sheriff says of the Democrat. “Dr. Oz doesn't know a thing about crime."
Wolf takes lawsuit on Pennsylvania constitutional changes to lower court
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the Pennsylvania Legislature. Wolf’s new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation...
These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says
Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America. Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings. Those four districts topped the list for 2023...
Pennsylvania House Lawmakers Approve Bill Which Could Improve Conditions for Pregnant Women in Prisons
Pregnant women in prison could have more legal protections soon. WITF’s Sam Dunklau had the details on a proposal that’s moving forward in the state legislature. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/20/pa-lawmakers-want-to-improve-conditions-for-women-in-prison/. (Original air-date: 9/27/22)
Pa. election 2022: There will be no constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot, but big ones are looming
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will not see any proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s November ballot, but the push to make that happen soon is almost certain to begin when the state legislature opens its new two-year session in January. Once used rarely — if only because it...
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
Retired Pennsylvania firefighter pleads guilty in assault during Capitol riot
WASHINGTON - A retired Pennsylvania firefighter has admitted to assaulting police officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Robert Sanford Jr., 57, pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, said the U.S. Attorney's Office. The Delaware County man threw a...
Oz, Shapiro set for ‘candidate conversations’ with Pa. Chamber after debates fall through
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro are confirmed for “candidate conversations” at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner next month in Hershey. The separate 30-minute discussions on Oct. 3 at Hershey Lodge will occur after a point-counterpoint exchange featuring...
How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election
The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
Daylight saving time 2022: When do clocks ‘fall back’ this year?
There’s a chill in the air, and days are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly at a close. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday,...
