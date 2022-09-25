Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football Looks to Correct Mistakes in Homecoming Game vs. Moorhead
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team would give undefeated Sioux Falls everything they had on Saturday. But ultimately, the Dogs fell short 34 to 31 to go to 2-2 on the season. UMD will be once again looking to bounce back at home versus MSU-Moorhead and even better news is,...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Ely Improves to 15-0, Cloquet Picks Up Win Number 10 on the Year
DULUTH, Minn.- The Ely volleyball team picked up another win on Tuesday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets. The Timberwolves (15-0) will next host Northeast Range on October 3rd. In other volleyball action, Cloquet would top Esko in a battle of nine win teams. Cloquet (10-2) will play at Duluth...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Lands at #4 in USCHO Poll, Bell Named WCHA Defender of the Week
DULUTH, Minn.- After dominating their series with Long Island University from start to finish. The UMD women’s hockey team is moving up in the latest USCHO poll. The Bulldogs are now the number four team in the country, a one spot increase from a week ago. UMD would outscore...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Hermantown & Proctor Protect Home Courts with Wins
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team picked up win number 13 on the season on Monday, defeating Pine City in straight sets. Hermantown (13-1) will next be in action on Tuesday when they play at Rock Ridge. In other volleyball action, Proctor would take down Two Harbors in straight sets.
FOX 21 Online
Forest Service Samples Hartley Pond
DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the Forest Service visited Hartley Pond as part of a national lake study. Hartley is one of 250 lakes across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan that have been sampled this summer. The survey is being conducted to determine whether there are any stressors to the lakes as well as the differences between them.
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
FOX 21 Online
DECC Announces New Lineup of Concession Stand Food
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, the Duluth Entertainment Center (DECC) served up a feast of new concession food. People were able to taste test the grub before the bulldog hockey team hits the ice this weekend. There are many creative additions in this seasons lineup. Everything from themed pizzas...
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
klkntv.com
Downtown Norfolk welcomes new escape room
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Downtown Norfolk is getting a new attraction this upcoming weekend. Encrypt Escape Rooms will open to the public for the first time on Saturday and will include two storylines for guests to explore. Those two challenges will give teams 60 minutes to find the missing...
WOWT
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in the northeastern Nebraska town of Oakland on Monday were asking the public to be on the lookout. They were attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland, describing him as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pound; with blonde hair and blue eyes. He had last been seen shirtless and wearing white pants.
FOX 21 Online
Juice Pharm House-Warming Event
DULUTH, Minn. – Juice Pharm held a house-warming event to celebrate buying the building on East 1st Street in Duluth. The event also served as a re-branding while the business rolled out its new winter menu, and showed appreciation toward their customers. The rebranding includes serving more healthy foods like medicinal hot drinks and adding the slogan: Sharing Nature’s Wisdom.
FOX 21 Online
Maurices Sport Court Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. – The recreational sport court at Gary New Duluth Park has a new name. A ribbon cutting was held to inaugurate “Maurices Sport Court” after Maurices secured naming rights through their donation of 50 thousand dollars. This funding will go toward community programs run through GND Rec and to further advance community offerings.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Webfest Highlights Short Form Content Creators During Duluth Superior Film Festival
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Webfest kicked off today as part of the Duluth Superior Film Festival. The Webfest focuses on the shortest type of film content on the internet. For example, it highlights podcasts, Tik Tok videos, and Instagram reels. Really any type of film content that’s on a smaller scale than typical movies. And its convenient to access that ultra-short film content using your cellphone or computer.
FOX 21 Online
Hospitals in St. Louis County to Continue Masking
DULUTH, Minn. — The CDC announced that some hospitals and healthcare facilities no longer need to require universal masking, so how will that affect hospitals in St. Louis County?. Since early on in the pandemic, the agency had urged everyone to wear face masks while in healthcare settings. Now,...
gowatertown.net
BREAKING: One person dead in helicopter crash in South Dakota (Audio)
YANKTON, S.D.–One person has died in a crash of a small helicopter northwest of Yankton. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels says the call came in just before 10AM…. Nickels says the craft was destroyed on impact….. Nickels says they are waiting for state and federal investigators…....
FOX 21 Online
I-35 Road Construction Update In Barnum
BARNUM, Minn. — Those of you traveling near Barnum may want an update on the I-35 road construction. Starting Monday night, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said traffic will return back to separate north and southbound lanes. The off ramp for the Barnum exit will remain closed due to...
FOX 21 Online
24-Year Duluth Police Officer Tackles New Role as Chief
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, the City Council voted unanimously to appoint Mike Ceynowa as the new Police Chief of Duluth. Ceynowa has 24 years of Duluth police work under his belt. Now, he’s tackling year 25 as a very visible leader. While it might be his first...
FOX 21 Online
Ursa Minor Oktoberfest Wraps Up
DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday was the final day of Ursa Minor Brewery’s Oktoberfest. The event started on Thursday and wrapped up today with a family day theme. Besides beer there was music, balloons, carnival games, and mini goats from Duluth Goat Yoga. Also in attendance was a calf for kids to pet.
Nebraska teen accused of illegally burying fetus appears in court
18-year-old Celeste Burgess is charged with abandoning a dead body, a felony, as well as concealing a death and false reporting. A trial date is set for January in Madison County.
norfolkneradio.com
Remembering Norfolk Bank Shooting Victims 20 Years Ago
This is a week that Norfolk residents will never forget. It was 20 years ago, September 26th 2002, when five people lost their lives during the robbery of the U.S. Bank located at 13th and Pasewalk Avenue. The Norfolk Daily news reports that five people, Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood, Jo...
