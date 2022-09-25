Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
DECC Announces New Lineup of Concession Stand Food
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, the Duluth Entertainment Center (DECC) served up a feast of new concession food. People were able to taste test the grub before the bulldog hockey team hits the ice this weekend. There are many creative additions in this seasons lineup. Everything from themed pizzas...
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
fox9.com
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
FOX 21 Online
Ursa Minor Oktoberfest Wraps Up
DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday was the final day of Ursa Minor Brewery’s Oktoberfest. The event started on Thursday and wrapped up today with a family day theme. Besides beer there was music, balloons, carnival games, and mini goats from Duluth Goat Yoga. Also in attendance was a calf for kids to pet.
FOX 21 Online
The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion. Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood...
Old Farmer’s Almanac: First Snow Of The Season Coming In October
In true Northland fashion, here's a headline about the weather that may not surprise you but it will definitely make you sad. It looks like winter is well on its way and will be here very soon, if you believe the old Farmer's Almanac. We were spoiled with a nice,...
FOX 21 Online
Forest Service Samples Hartley Pond
DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the Forest Service visited Hartley Pond as part of a national lake study. Hartley is one of 250 lakes across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan that have been sampled this summer. The survey is being conducted to determine whether there are any stressors to the lakes as well as the differences between them.
FOX 21 Online
Juice Pharm House-Warming Event
DULUTH, Minn. – Juice Pharm held a house-warming event to celebrate buying the building on East 1st Street in Duluth. The event also served as a re-branding while the business rolled out its new winter menu, and showed appreciation toward their customers. The rebranding includes serving more healthy foods like medicinal hot drinks and adding the slogan: Sharing Nature’s Wisdom.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Hermantown & Proctor Protect Home Courts with Wins
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team picked up win number 13 on the season on Monday, defeating Pine City in straight sets. Hermantown (13-1) will next be in action on Tuesday when they play at Rock Ridge. In other volleyball action, Proctor would take down Two Harbors in straight sets.
FOX 21 Online
Maurices Sport Court Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. – The recreational sport court at Gary New Duluth Park has a new name. A ribbon cutting was held to inaugurate “Maurices Sport Court” after Maurices secured naming rights through their donation of 50 thousand dollars. This funding will go toward community programs run through GND Rec and to further advance community offerings.
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
kdal610.com
Rice Lake Road Roundabouts Meeting
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A public meeting is being held on Tuesday by the St. Louis County Public Works Department regarding the proposal to construct roundabouts at a couple of intersections on the Rice Lake Road. The reconstruction of the Rice Lake Road from the Ridgeview Road to a...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.
DULUTH, MN -- Geese are eating too much wild rice in the Saint Louis River Estuary. The Duluth City Council could approve a plan designed to stop them at their Monday night meeting. For both ecological and cultural reasons, the goal is to restore 275 acres of wild rice in...
FOX 21 Online
DECC talks about New Plans for Harbor Drive
DULUTH, Minn. – It was disappointing news to many that rising costs of the sea wall reconstruction project forced Duluth to scale back its original vision of a plaza behind the DECC. Now, the drawing of a new, scaled-down version has been released that still re-imagines what Harbor Drive will look like.
WDIO-TV
Brighton Beach’s reconstruction of shoreline at Kitchi Gammi Park
Brighton Beach’s shore line and lake walks suffered severe damage over the years from violent storms. Back in 2019, The Brighton Beach Mini-Master Plan rejuvenated the Kitchi Gammi Park area. The plan extended the lake walk, and relocated the road away from the shoreline. The plan also restored the shoreline to better endure Lake Superior storms.
Road Trip? Haunted Attraction One Hour From Duluth Brings Big Scares
Are you in the mood for a fun little road trip? I have the perfect spooky spot for you to head to if you want to get out of town in October and celebrate all things scary. It's a haunted attraction I've heard a lot about!. There are, of course,...
FOX 21 Online
CHUM Looking To Hire More Staff Before Warming Center Opens
DULUTH, Minn. –CHUM is planning to open its warming center on October 15th and its looking to hire more staff to help run it. It was located at the Rainbow Center but moved to a bigger space in the Lincoln Park Community Center last winter. The need for places...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Ely Improves to 15-0, Cloquet Picks Up Win Number 10 on the Year
DULUTH, Minn.- The Ely volleyball team picked up another win on Tuesday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets. The Timberwolves (15-0) will next host Northeast Range on October 3rd. In other volleyball action, Cloquet would top Esko in a battle of nine win teams. Cloquet (10-2) will play at Duluth...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football Looks to Correct Mistakes in Homecoming Game vs. Moorhead
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team would give undefeated Sioux Falls everything they had on Saturday. But ultimately, the Dogs fell short 34 to 31 to go to 2-2 on the season. UMD will be once again looking to bounce back at home versus MSU-Moorhead and even better news is,...
