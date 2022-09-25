Cheryl Ann Parish, 76, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away September 24, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Cheryl was born May 2, 1946, in Rigby, Idaho, to Orville Kember "Dick" Parish and Vesta Ann Ritchie Parish. She grew up and attended school in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. She graduated from Sacred Heart Nursing School. She worked as a nurse for many years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading and was active in AA. Cheryl is survived by her brother, Ritchie Parish of Idaho Falls; sister, Linda (Steve) Ferrell of Idaho Falls; sister, Enid (Steve) Bourgeois of Lehi, UT; brother, Boyd Parish of Rigby, ID; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandra Butler. The family would like to thank the staff at Teton Cancer in Rexburg and Idaho Falls. We would also like to thank the staff at Idaho Falls Community Hospital for their kindness. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Cheryl 5/2/1946 - 8/24/2022Ann Parish.

