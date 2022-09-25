ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dump truck accident causes disruptions to Idaho Falls Fiber customers

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple Idaho Falls Fiber customers are without service after a dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead communication lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

SRHS Class of '57 holds 65th reunion

Snake River High School’s class of 1957 held its 65th reunion Aug. 20 at a lodge owned by Dan Polatis, a brother of reunion committee co-chairman Carol Polatis Miles, on the banks of the Snake River. Class members have met virtually every five years since graduation, plus a special...
BLACKFOOT, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – September 26, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. A judge has ruled that cameras will not be allowed in future Vallow-Daybell court hearings. We will still give you the latest updates on the case without court camera footage. 2. An event...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people

One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor died at...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Women airlifted to hospitals after wreck that left Blackfoot man dead

A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported.
BLACKFOOT, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Sunny and warmer until Thursday

Here we go with sunnshine and dry conditions. Temps are going to be above normal for late September near 80 degrees for the valley,  Upper 70's if you are in the mountains with goats.  Our normal high for the Idaho Falls area should be around 72 for late September.  Dry into the week and we The post Sunny and warmer until Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Parish, Cheryl

Cheryl Ann Parish, 76, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away September 24, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Cheryl was born May 2, 1946, in Rigby, Idaho, to Orville Kember "Dick" Parish and Vesta Ann Ritchie Parish. She grew up and attended school in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. She graduated from Sacred Heart Nursing School. She worked as a nurse for many years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading and was active in AA. Cheryl is survived by her brother, Ritchie Parish of Idaho Falls; sister, Linda (Steve) Ferrell of Idaho Falls; sister, Enid (Steve) Bourgeois of Lehi, UT; brother, Boyd Parish of Rigby, ID; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandra Butler. The family would like to thank the staff at Teton Cancer in Rexburg and Idaho Falls. We would also like to thank the staff at Idaho Falls Community Hospital for their kindness. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Cheryl 5/2/1946 - 8/24/2022Ann Parish.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Madison Armory owners pull trigger on new retail store and shooting range

REXBURG – For Curtis Eves, there’s a lot of peace in firing a gun. He’s loved recreational shooting since he was a kid and he and his wife, Laura, are part-owners of the newly expanded Madison Armory and indoor shooting range at 870 North 2nd East in Rexburg, which opened two weeks ago.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Representatives from 19 counties converged on Idaho Falls this week in 1922 for the regional conference of the Red Cross. “Meetings are being conducted at the health center in the county courthouse, and are attended by delegates from all chapters of the Red Cross in this section of the state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The work of the Red Cross in connection with the ex-servicemen was presented by the American Legion and the United States veterans’ bureau, and was demonstrated by members of the junior Red Cross. Discussions were led by E.A. Swift of the veterans’ bureau; R.H. Snyder, city superintendent of schools of Idaho Falls. R.C. Brandon, assistant manager of the Pacific division; Mrs. Donald Roles of Custer County and Captain Milo Godfrey, who has been conducting classes in life-saving at the swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School. … Miss Grace Harrington, assistant director of public health nursing, and Miss Ola Davis, Red Cross nurse, also took a prominent part in the conference.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello man, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m. September 24, 2022, northbound on US Highway 91 at milepost 88.9 in Fort Hall in Bingham County. A 45-year-old male, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile driver, from Pocatello and two juvenile passengers, were travelling northbound on US91, in a 2008 Ford Escape. The driver of the Honda rear-ended...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Hadley, Bonita

Bonita Darlene Jenkins Hadley, 69, of Irwin (Palisades) Idaho, peacefully passed away on September 24, 2022. She was born on March 14, 1953 in Anaconda Montana to Harold Jenkins and Betty Jenkins Nelson, but was raised by Grant & Betty Nelson. She graduated from Skyline High School. Bonita married the love of her life, Dennis K Hadley. During her life, she worked as a bank teller for the Bank of Commerce. They lived in St. Anthony Idaho, Aberdeen Idaho, Idaho Falls, Idaho and Palisades Idaho. Bonita was a member of the Methodist Church. Some of her hobbies include: camping, fishing, reading, and spending time with her family. But, Bonita's grandkids were her favorite pastime. Graveside services for Bonita will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society - Hope Lodge - In Memory of Bonita Hadley - in Salt Lake City (375 E 100 S Salt Lake City, Utah 84111). Bonita 3/14/1953 - 9/24/2022Darlene Hadley.
PALISADES, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate market is still attractive — and attracting new business to town

Amazon is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. That news is the top highlight from a positive commercial real estate report for the Idaho Falls area. While the Amazon warehouse will be about one-sixth the size of the massive 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center the company opened in Nampa in 2020, it's still a significant addition to the Idaho Falls market. Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

