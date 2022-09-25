Read full article on original website
Typhoon Noru weakens over Vietnam, dumps rain in Thailand
Typhoon Noru has weakened into a tropical storm over central Vietnam, causing blackouts and blowing off roofs and billboards with strong winds and putting Thailand on alert for more floods and downpours
Cuba in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocks out power grid
Cuba is in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocked out the power grid and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it hit the island's western tip as a major storm
