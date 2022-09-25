A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school is in custody.Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.According to Thornton Police Department's press release, Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail and faces a charge for Attempted Second-Degree Kidnapping. Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.A mug shot won't be shared during the ongoing investigation at this time. Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him

THORNTON, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO