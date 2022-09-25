One of the top prospects in the country is set to make his college announcement on Wednesday and it is one that Texas A&M fans will be watching closely. Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been one of the Aggies' top target for several years now. And the state of Texas' top prospect has shown a ton of reciprocal interest in that time as well. That includes a pair of back-to-back weekend visits for games this month.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO