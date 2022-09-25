ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After MSU's Loss To Minnesota

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCxuV_0i9FGYLu00

The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020...

Michigan State suffered its second consecutive loss on Saturday when the Spartans fell to Minnesota, 34-7, to fall to 2-2 on the young season.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker discussed a variety of topics at his post-game press conference following the game. Here's are the five quotes that stood out the most:

1. “I told you guys at the beginning of the week that [Minnesota's] plan was to run the ball and control the clock and time of possession. That’s what they do. We knew that we had to stop that.”

Minnesota's offense is centered around controlling the line of scrimmage, staying on schedule with the run game to produce third-and-manageable, and converting those into first downs. The Golden Gophers play at a methodical pace to shorten the game and control time of possession.

That's easy to see when you watch Minnesota, and Tucker and his staff knew that was the Gophers' plan coming into this game...and the Spartans could do absolutely nothing about it.

At no point in this game did Michigan State force Minnesota to make adjustments to its game plan. The Gophers did whatever they wanted, all day long. That doesn't bode well for future opponents who play a similar style of football — I'm looking at Wisconsin and Michigan, specifically.

2. “We’ll look at the scheme and we’ll look at the players. We’re going to have to find out what we can do with the players that we have out there. That’s really what it comes down to.”

Michigan State has the same problems on defense as they had a season ago. They haven't produced enough pass rush to help their struggling secondary in either of the last two games.

The Spartans have suffered a lot of injuries on defense — Darius Snow, Xavier Henderson, Jacob Slade, Jeff Pietrowski, ect. — and it's clear that MSU does not have the personnel to match its defensive schemes.

The coaching staff has to figure out a way to put the available players in position to be successful, or this season will get away from the Spartans in a hurry. Speaking of the coaching staff...

3. “I’m very confident in the coaching staff. I’m confident in the type of guys they are. We’re in a tough stretch right now, but I don’t have a lack of confidence in any one of my coaches, on either side of the ball or special teams."

Michigan State's coordinators, Scottie Hazelton and Jay Johnson, have come under fire recently for their schemes and play-calling. That will only intensify after Saturday's performance.

Hazelton hasn't been able to find a way to cover up the Spartans' deficiencies in pass coverage, and Johnson hasn't found the right mixture of pass and run to help MSU move the ball offensively.

Tucker expressed confidence in his coaching staff, as you would expect from a head coach in Week 4 of a season, but its clear that changes need to be made. What those look like, and how effective those changes will be, we won't find out until next week against Maryland.

4. “We’re not good enough on either side of the ball to not play complimentary football. We’re not good enough to leave it up to one side of the ball or the other.”

Michigan State's lack of playing complimentary football has been the main message we've heard after each of these last two losses. The Spartans' defense isn't getting the ball back to the offense, and the offense isn't staying on the field long enough to give the defense a break.

Before the season began, I expected MSU's defense to take a sizeable step forward and be the anchor of this team while the offense built chemistry. Then, after the first two weeks of the season, my opinion changed to the offense needed to carry the defense, which has suffered from injuries and still struggling on the back end.

But, Tucker is right. These last two weeks have been a complete failure on both sides of the football.

Michigan State isn't doing anything very well right now, and with a tough schedule ahead, they are running out of time to find solutions.

5. “I’m not really going to break this thing down until I see it. That’s not a good formula, especially after a game like this, to give specific answers about how we’re going to fix things and do things until I watch the film and get with the staff.”

Tucker gave several answers similar to this one after the game, and it was pretty frustrating to me .

I understand that he wants to watch the film, and get with his coaches to come up with solutions. I understand he's not going to start throwing people under the bus. I understand keeping a level head.

But, all we heard this offseason was about the high standards, the high expectations and this program competing for championships. Michigan State is clearly no where close to that level right now, and it comes off as Tucker being evasive to questions.

Comments / 4

Related
FanSided

How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?

Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Hazelton
Person
Mel Tucker
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Big Stars Come to Lansing for Charity Softball Game

Have you already made your plans for this Friday night, September 30th? If you have, cancel them. If you haven't, make em for the Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts!. This event is no stranger to Lansing. The event, put on by...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#American Football#College Football#Spartans
103.3 WKFR

Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Tropical storm turns into hurricane, and a record breaking celebrity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the forecast as we head into the first full week of fall. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk more about Ian strengthening to a hurricane as it heads for Florida, some space news, and a celebrity breaks a charitable record. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WKHM

RW Mercer To Merger with Minnesota Based Company

Friday The RW Mercer Company of Jackson, Michigan and Pump and Meter Services of Hopkins, Minnesota announced they have signed an agreement to join both businesses, under a new holding company. The holding company will be owned by Andy Mercer and Kurt Rademacher. The companies will continue to operate independently...
HOPKINS, MN
etxview.com

Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market

From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
872
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy