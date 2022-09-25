ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Kroger exclusively launches Kane Brown cereal in Nashville, Knoxville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Supermarket chain Kroger announced the launch of a new Kane Brown cereal available in select stores throughout Nashville and Knoxville. The cereal, Kane Krunch, is a new chocolatey flavored rice cereal from country music star and Tennessee native, Kane Brown. Kane Krunch will be sold...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Law enforcement agencies to target Briley Parkway in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Briley Parkway will be a focus for law enforcement agencies in Nashville on Wednesday in an effort to keep drivers safe. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) will conduct Operation Roundabout from 7 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon on Wednesday. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
ADAMS, TN
fox17.com

Organizations partner to give free diapers for National Diaper Need Awareness Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One in three Tennessee families struggle with diaper insecurity and several organizations are banding together to give away free diapers to bring much needed attention to the issue during National Diaper Need Awareness Week. UnitedHealthCare, Nashville Diaper Connection and Connectus Health will be at Robert...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County

ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Truck crashes, crushes tortilla chips across Tennessee highway

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tortilla chips covered a highway in Maury County this weekend after a semi-truck carrying them flipped over. The Maury County Fire Department responded to the crash on Saturday. The truck driver was injured in the crash but is expected to be OK. Photos show...
MAURY COUNTY, TN

