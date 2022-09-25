Read full article on original website
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
fox17.com
Kroger exclusively launches Kane Brown cereal in Nashville, Knoxville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Supermarket chain Kroger announced the launch of a new Kane Brown cereal available in select stores throughout Nashville and Knoxville. The cereal, Kane Krunch, is a new chocolatey flavored rice cereal from country music star and Tennessee native, Kane Brown. Kane Krunch will be sold...
fox17.com
Community members want Metro Parks to come up with plan to address Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members are calling on Metro Parks board members to take some accountability for what’s happened at Brookmeade Park, one of the city’s largest homeless encampments. “Our businesses have suffered, the people in the park are suffering. Everyone is suffering. It’s trauma to...
fox17.com
Community members say Metro Parks board 'dropped the ball' on Brookmeade Park homeless
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Parks board members held a special called meeting Monday to address concerns directly related to Brookmeade Park, one of the city’s largest homeless encampments. This comes as community members in West Nashville continue to sound the alarm on the conditions inside the park.
WSMV
Drivers shocked when hit with large parking lot fines in Nashville - Tonight at 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parking lots in Nashville and popular vacation sites like Florida or St. Louis are issuing a huge parking fine that drivers never see coming. “I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked,” said one parking lot customer. “…and I said, ‘oh my gosh, you’re kidding?’”
Suspect sought after East Nashville gas station burglary
The burglary happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Citgo market located at 500 Main Street.
fox17.com
Nashville crews extinguish fire at McDougal's Chicken Fingers & Wings, no injuries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews responded to a report of a building fire at McDougal's Chicken Fingers & Wings on Belcourt Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday, officials said. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the roof of a two-story commercial...
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
fox17.com
Law enforcement agencies to target Briley Parkway in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Briley Parkway will be a focus for law enforcement agencies in Nashville on Wednesday in an effort to keep drivers safe. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) will conduct Operation Roundabout from 7 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon on Wednesday. The...
WSMV
Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
fox17.com
Bellevue residents fight big apartment complex project on the Harpeth River
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A developer has asked for permits for the highest density project ever built on the Harpeth River. Bellevue residents have mobilized to fight the 417 unit apartment project. Meanwhile, the developer is offering amenities valued in the millions. The property sits on a kind of...
Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
fox17.com
Organizations partner to give free diapers for National Diaper Need Awareness Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One in three Tennessee families struggle with diaper insecurity and several organizations are banding together to give away free diapers to bring much needed attention to the issue during National Diaper Need Awareness Week. UnitedHealthCare, Nashville Diaper Connection and Connectus Health will be at Robert...
radio7media.com
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
fox17.com
Tennessee readies National Guard troops, medics to support Florida for hurricane aid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee is showing support by readying troops and medics for Florida as Hurricane Ian heads toward the Sunshine State. On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced that he authorized more than 1,200 Tennessee National Guard troops and TEMA emergency responders to aid in Florida's response and recovery effort.
WSMV
Truck crashes, crushes tortilla chips across Tennessee highway
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tortilla chips covered a highway in Maury County this weekend after a semi-truck carrying them flipped over. The Maury County Fire Department responded to the crash on Saturday. The truck driver was injured in the crash but is expected to be OK. Photos show...
WSMV
McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings believed to be ‘total loss’ after fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lunchtime at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings Hillsboro Village location was interrupted Monday after Nashville Firefighters arrived to investigate a fire. NFD crews were sent to the restaurant after receiving reports of a building fire around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke showing...
WSMV
Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother spoke just days after two armed men entered her home and shot and killed her two teenage sons and injured other members of her family. Two of Shakia Sherrell’s sons, Zacquez, 18, and Tavarious, 15, died as a result of the shooting. In...
fox17.com
'We all should be losing sleep': Parents call on MNPS to place focus on reading levels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Tennessee, "priority schools" are schools consistently falling in the bottom 5% when it comes to testing. There are 18 in Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). Parent Kimberlee Moore has a kid who is a student at one these schools. “It makes me really sad...
