Jose Flores Velasquez of Virginia visited his local lottery headquarters to claim the $600 he won — but he left with much more than he expected Jose Flores Velasquez was happy to have won $600 after purchasing a lottery ticket at a local grocery store. Little did he know he had won much, much more. According to the Virginia Lottery, Velasquez recently visited the organization's headquarters in Woodbridge to redeem the winning $600 ticket but was surprised to learn from staffers that he had actually won the $1...

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 18 DAYS AGO