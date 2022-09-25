ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Discovers He Won $1M Lottery While Redeeming What He Thought Was a $600 Prize

Jose Flores Velasquez of Virginia visited his local lottery headquarters to claim the $600 he won — but he left with much more than he expected Jose Flores Velasquez was happy to have won $600 after purchasing a lottery ticket at a local grocery store. Little did he know he had won much, much more. According to the Virginia Lottery, Velasquez recently visited the organization's headquarters in Woodbridge to redeem the winning $600 ticket but was surprised to learn from staffers that he had actually won the $1...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
UPI News

Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
TOWSON, MD
Lootpress

$50,004 Powerball Ticket Sold in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,004 was purchased at Four Corners Club on Pedal Car Drive in Inwood, W.Va. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. This same ticket also featured a $4 win, meaning another play of just the Power Ball or the Power Ball and one number was matched.
INWOOD, WV
