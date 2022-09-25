ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Beach Radio

Major Travel Site Reveals New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot

Everyone in New Jersey knows we are a major vacation destination throughout the year, especially in the summer. Now a travel website has named the Garden State's top vacation destination. If you spent even five minutes on any of New Jersey's roadways this summer, especially the Garden State Parkway, no...
New Jersey 101.5

You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
SoJO 104.9

Did Your New Jersey Town Make The Nationwide Best High School List?

In New Jersey, we pride ourselves on how well we educate our children. Did you know that we're home to three of the best high schools in the entire country? The 2023 list of The Best School Districts was just revealed, and it proves that if your child goes to school in New Jersey, they're probably one smart cookie.
94.5 PST

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
