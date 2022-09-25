SPOKANE, Wash. — The Eastern Washington University (EWU) Eagles and the University of Florida Gators game will be delayed from Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 2. Hurricane Ian will soon be in Gainesville, Fla., and is right in the way of the storm. The tropical storm is categorized as a Category 4 storm. For the safety of the players and spectators, a delay was issued until Sunday.

