KREM
EWU football preparing to battle Florida, Mother Nature
CHENEY, Wash. — After learning their game had been postponed from Saturday to Sunday, the Eastern Washington football team took to the practice field Tuesday to prepare for a program first. The Eags are facing an SEC school for the first time in program history. As daunting as that...
KREM
Eastern Washington University game against Florida moved to Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Eastern Washington University (EWU) Eagles and the University of Florida Gators game will be delayed from Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 2. Hurricane Ian will soon be in Gainesville, Fla., and is right in the way of the storm. The tropical storm is categorized as a Category 4 storm. For the safety of the players and spectators, a delay was issued until Sunday.
