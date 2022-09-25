An Iowa City man will be serving 20 years in prison for distributing meth, resulting in death. Eric Johnathan Hojka, 50, was sentenced Monday, September 26 to 240 months in prison following his plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine resulting in death. According to court documents, first responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. An investigation showed the man had ingested methamphetamine received from Hojka and had died from methamphetamine intoxication. Hojka had been distributing methamphetamine for several months.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO