ourquadcities.com
How does Iowa keep beating top 5 foes at Kinnick?
Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh made waves with an expression on what it’s like going to Iowa City and trying to beat the Hawkeyes. “As they say, where top five teams go to die.” said Harbaugh, who has never won at Kinnick Stadium as a coach or player.
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes’ Tory Taylor, Kaevon Merriweather earn B1G honors
Iowa junior punter Tory Taylor and senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors after the Hawkeyes’ 27-10 win at Rutgers, the conference announced Monday. It’s Taylor’s third Big Ten special teams honor and second this season. He averaged 42.6 yards on five punts...
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes Kid Captain: Adam Arp
A 16-year-old Williamsburg boy will be the Kid Captain when Hawkeyes host Michigan on Saturday. An ultrasound showed that Adam Arp would be born with serious health conditions, including spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spinal cord forms improperly. University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital neurosurgeons...
ourquadcities.com
Country star, QC native Margo Price coming to Iowa City
Aledo native and country singer-songwriter Margo Price will read from and talk about her new memoir, “Maybe We’ll Make It” on Oct. 22 in Iowa City. Price, a 39-year-old Aledo native, will appear at Prairie Lights (15 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of her national book tour.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois 72nd House race: Johnson & Martens on inflation and SAFE-T Act
Candidates vying to replace Mike Halpin in Illinois House of Representatives. Countdown to the election: It’s 44 days away. Today we focus on the race to replace Mike Halpin, who is now running for state senate. The Illinois 72nd District seat that largely represents Rock Island County pits Democrat...
ourquadcities.com
IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
ourquadcities.com
Railroad merger hearings to begin
Three days of hearings begin Wednesday focused on the proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. We’re watching this closely in the Quad Cities because it could triple train traffic along the Mississippi River from Muscatine through the Quad Cities and Clinton. The Surface Transportation Board...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Parks & Rec earns national reaccreditation
The City of Davenport’s Parks and Recreation department earned national reaccreditation for the second time in the last 10 years. First accredited in 2011, Davenport Parks and Recreation was the only accredited parks and recreation department in Iowa until 2021, and it is still the only accredited agency in the Quad Cities. According to a release:
ourquadcities.com
Black Hawk music veteran heads new bands at Rivermont in Bettendorf
Edgar Crockett left one longtime music education job and was surprised to find a new school home. The friendly 55-year-old Virginia native retired early from Black Hawk College in summer 2021, and was soon asked to head the music program at the Bettendorf college-prep school Rivermont Collegiate. After a year...
ourquadcities.com
Parents outspoken on school plans
Parents will be getting surveys soon regarding changes for the Davenport Community School District. This comes as the district looks at its long range plan for its campuses. “I feel like a broken record stating this all the time,” Davenport School Board President Daniel Gosa said. “I feel like there’s a lot of misconception out there I’ve heard from city council members this board has not had any discussions on pathways. It has been through the Long Range Planning and Facilites Committee, which included a staff member and parent from every school.”
ourquadcities.com
IA man sentenced for meth, resulting in death
An Iowa City man will be serving 20 years in prison for distributing meth, resulting in death. Eric Johnathan Hojka, 50, was sentenced Monday, September 26 to 240 months in prison following his plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine resulting in death. According to court documents, first responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. An investigation showed the man had ingested methamphetamine received from Hojka and had died from methamphetamine intoxication. Hojka had been distributing methamphetamine for several months.
ourquadcities.com
2022 Student Hunger Drive kicks off soon
After last year’s Student Hunger Drive raised a record 734,781 meals, the Quad Cities event will return this year on Monday, Oct. 3, concluding Nov. 10. This year, with fewer food donations from USDA programs and manufacturers/distributors and increased costs for families, the Student Hunger Drive is “paramount to increasing the Food Bank’s supplies and varieties of food to distribute to community members in need,” according to a Tuesday release from River Bend Food Bank.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Suspect had loaded gun, marijuana, in car where he slept
A 45-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars after police say he had a loaded gun and marijuana in a car where they found him sleeping in a motel parking lot. Andrew Phillips faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and having no drug tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
K9 will receive bullet-proof vest
Muscatine Police Department’s K9 Dexter will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Dexter’s vest is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to...
ourquadcities.com
Head out on the highway to help Toys for Tots!
ABATE of Iowa – District 15 and the USMC Reserves invite you to participate in the 38th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run October 2. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. at Walmart, located at 3101 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. The ride leaves at 1:00 p.m. and ends at the former Hobby Lobby parking lot, located at 2121 Kimberly Rd., Bettendorf.
ourquadcities.com
QC road work may cause travel delays
The City of Rock Island has announced work will begin on sealing cracks and joints on some area roads. Beginning Wednesday, September 28, work will start on the following:. According to a release, no parking on the street will be allowed while the contractor is working in each area. Access to residential and commercial properties will be maintained as much as possible, but there will be periods when this is not possible, due to the contractor working directly in front of the drive and the filler material drying.
ourquadcities.com
Former Scoutmaster, para-educator to appeal sexual-exploitation sentence
A 46-year-old former para-educator and Scoutmaster, who was sentenced to a total of 10 years on sex-abuse charges, has filed a notice of appeal in Clinton County Court. Earlier, David Chad Baker, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. On Sept. 1, Baker was sentenced to a total of up to 10 years – up to five years for each count.
ourquadcities.com
Last original Hero Street resident dies
Seventy-one years after her younger brother was killed in the Korean War, Mary Munoz Ramirez of Silvis has died at age 98. The last original resident of Hero Street, Ramirez passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family, according to her obituary. A funeral mass...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect faces homicide-by-vehicle charge for fatal May crash
A 40-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges – including homicide by vehicle – after he was arrested on a warrant. Octavius Sallis faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, and operating while under the influence – third offense; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol third/subsequent offense; and a serious misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Moline seeks information about submerged cars from 2006, ’13
On Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 9:43 a.m. a subcontractor dive team for Lunda Construction Company was doing underwater surveying along the shoreline next to Ben Butterworth Parkway when workers found two vehicles submerged in the Mississippi River near the 55th Street boat ramp. They notified the Moline Police Department,...
