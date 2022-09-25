Read full article on original website
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
EXCLUSIVE: Christie’s Launches Department X
Christie’s is going deeper into the streetwear industry with a new auction vertical. The auction house unveiled the launch of Department X, its new department that specializes in auctions of luxury streetwear, sneakers and sports collectibles, on Monday. Christie’s Department X will host live and online auctions, as well as private selling exhibitions, and focus on selling items across fashion, music, culture and sports.More from WWDA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style Moments “We at Christie’s have a pulse on the market and I think it’s something...
Hypebae
Giu Giu Unveils Colorful Knitwear in SS23 "La Force Vitale" Collection
Los Angeles- and Paris-based knitwear label Giu Giu is back with a new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season as a continuation of its Fall/Winter 2022 range that explored the concept of death. Titled “La Force Vitale,” or “Life Force” in French, takes inspiration from designer Giuliana Leila Raggiani’s trip...
thespruce.com
Burrow Just Launched a Bigger, Cozier New Sofa Collection
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Today, furniture company Burrow is introducing its fourth modular sofa line, known as the Union Collection. Burrow's pieces are designed with practicality top of mind; the Union Collection is made of easy to clean materials, features easy setup, and comes with free shipping. Best of all, the sofa's modular component makes it easy to expand your sofa down the line or take it apart in the event of a move or room rearrangement. In fact, there are over 10 base configurations to choose from—the collection is practically custom. Whether you're looking to invest in a three seater for your living room or order an expansive, seven seater sectional to go in your basement, Burrow has you covered.
Behr Just Announced the 2023 Color of the Year — Here's How to Incorporate It Into Your Home
Hint: It’s a cozy update on a classic paint hue! The color of 2023 is (drumroll please)... Blank Canvas! According to the color experts at paint company Behr, the hottest hue for this year is a "hopeful, warm, and welcoming white." "People are looking to create spaces that feel like a retreat, that feel restorative," Jodi Allen, Behr's Global Chief Marketing Officer, tells PEOPLE. "This white is very warm, it's very engaging, it's welcoming." The new shade joins the lineup of Behr's Designer Collection palette, a line of specially...
UK photographer wins outdoor photography contest less than a year after buying camera
Lloyds Bank announced the results of its amateur photography competition – the winner has been shooting for less than a year!
Grand Banks’s New 85-Foot Flagship Takes the Brand Into Megayacht Waters
There’s a reason Grand Banks is one of the few brands that tempts sailors to make the jump to the powerboat side of things—it consistently turns out yachts with a classic air. And with the 85, the builder has also made a jump itself, breaching the 80-foot mark for the first time, and entering the megayacht world—albeit at the lower end.
hypebeast.com
Fragment Design and OAMC Reunite for Six-piece Collection
Fragment design and OAMC first teamed up in 2020 and now they’re set to run it back with a second vintage-tinged collection. Made up of a half-dozen pieces — each produced in “melon,” “carbon” and black — the offerings feature custom fragment design/OAMC graphics and overdyed details that were achieved through a natural dyeing process. In short, it’s an artful combination of Hiroshi Fujiwara’s instantly recognizable branding and Luke Meier’s knack for compelling shades.
yankodesign.com
Asymmetrical sofa collection uses flexible foam for design and aesthetics
When looking for a sofa to buy for your place or to find one to sit on, comfort is probably the top priority. The design also adds to the appeal but sometimes, the unique or artsy-looking ones don’t seem all that comfortable. So if you find something that’s both, you probably should get on that, literally. When it uses a different kind of material than the usual sofas that you see around, that’s another pleasant bonus. This sofa collection from Swedish brand Offecct may be the real deal.
furninfo.com
Jaipur Living Introduces New Handcrafted Rug Collection
Jaipur Living announces the launch of a new rug collection in collaboration with Zoe Bios Creative, a Los Angeles-based art house producing limited-edition, one-of-a-kind work and globally inspired curations. The Honeycomb collection is a homage to natural forms–their richness, warmth, and transformational shapes and colors. “Our journey with Jaipur...
Woonsocket Call
ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition Displayed Kenneth J. Sousa's “MAN-DAR of Atlantis”
Kenneth J. Sousa's science fiction fantasy book “MAN-DAR of Atlantis” was exhibited by ReadersMagnet at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC. “MAN-DAR of Atlantis” is the first book in a series that...
Woonsocket Call
Corb Lund Stars On The Big Screen In Guitar Lessons – The Movie
Guitar Lessons opens in five select cinemas in Western Canada, September 30th, expanding from PEI to Vancouver Island in October. The film is distributed by moovi.com and Extra Butter Pictures. “Corb is a consummate professional. We’ve known each other for years; his love and interest in the arts goes beyond...
Allen Edmonds Launches Its “Legend Series” of Design Collaborations with Renowned Makers
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Collaboration with like-minded passionate makers has long been part of Allen Edmonds’ DNA. Its latest foray into creative partnerships will come to life through the “Legend Series” creating icons made for a lifetime, which kicked off in September with Barbour, a British brand that, like Allen Edmonds, is honored for authority in its craft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005582/en/ Higgins Mill Boot: Allen Edmonds is Partnering with British Heritage Brand, Barbour, for the First in its “Legend” Collaboration Series (Photo: Business Wire)
CBS News
The best Halloween decorations for your home: spooky lights, giant yard inflatables and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Halloween is creeping up on the calendar. If you want to impress on the spooky holiday, it's a good idea...
Plants.com Has Released a Festive Fall Collection
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing quite like watching leaves change color each fall, but bringing autumn to your home garden is arguably the next best thing. If you’re looking to get in the fall spirit, Plants.com has released a fall collection designed to bring seasonal coziness to your front door.
CNBC
Christie's launches 'Department X' as collectible sneakers and street-wear boom
Department X will sell rare collectibles across music, fashion, art and sports history, but sneakers and streetwear will be among its biggest categories. The move is the latest sign that a wave of younger collectors are redefining the collectibles world. Sotheby's this month sold Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" jersey for...
Wildly Valuable Car Collection Found In Underground Bunker
In a display of a location we likely have yet to see, this video shows us a world of classic and modern luxury cars thought to have been lost to time. At first you can see some vehicles that are a bit tricky in terms of identifying what they actually are. This was definitely the case for one vehicle that ports Gullwing doors and a unique front facia. Perhaps someone a little more knowledgeable would be able to point out the exact make, year, and model but the shots that we do get of this particular car are difficult to assess. Either way it's something of great significance if not simply because of its rarity then also for its part in the collection.
CARS・
Hypebae
Urban Sophistication Drops "Night Mode" Collection and Cloud Case Phone Purse
Founded in Atlanta by Israeli siblings Neta and Elad Yam, Urban Sophistication has amassed massive popularity thanks to its “Social Media Seriously Harms Your Mental Health” and puffer coat iPhone cases. Fans of the brand include Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Evan Mock, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid and Rosalia, to name a few.
