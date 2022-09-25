The Only Online Cannabis Dispensary That Has Dropped Pumpkin Spice Flavor for Halloween Season Even Starbucks Can’t Beat the Flavor!

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
The Pizza Christmas Tree by Veronica Rodriguez Pellegrini
“Veronica Rodriguez Pellegrini has written a new, fun children’s book called The Pizza Christmas Tree. It’s an imaginative spin on a children’s Christmas story. Two children plant pizza in their backyard and grow a huge pizza Christmas tree with enough pizza to share with all their friends and neighbors. It’s a fun story that also teaches a valuable lesson in sharing.” -Ashley Emma, USA Today Bestselling Amish Fiction Author.
The Wood Forest Brings The Natural Beauty of Wood To Its Handcrafted Watches
The Lightweight & Durable Timepieces Are Available For Online Purchase Anywhere In The US. E-commerce watch shop The Wood Forest is attracting more and more people to its rich selection of stylish watches. The company serves online customers throughout the US and is headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania with a fulfillment partner delivering shipping services from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
Amazon Introduces Halo Rise—A First-of-its-Kind Bedside Sleep Tracker
New Halo Rise combines no-contact sleep tracking and environmental sensing with a smart alarm and wake-up light to help improve your sleep. Advanced machine learning and sensor technology provide highly accurate, ambient analysis of sleep patterns. Halo Rise is even smarter when paired with Alexa, enabling you to personalize your...
Sensoria Health & Defender announce availability of first smart diabetic boot with remote patient monitoring
Designed to help heal diabetic foot ulcers & Reduce risk of amputations. Foot Defender Powered by Sensoria Smart Boot Provides Behavioral Feedback to Patients and Remotely Monitors Them to Improve Outcomes -- Reduces Risk of Amputation. LOS ANGELES - Sept. 28, 2022 - PRLog -- Sensoria® Health www.sensoriahealth.com, the leading...
