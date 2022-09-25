Read full article on original website
13newsnow.com
Teen shot in Newport News overnight, police say
According to police, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect information at this time.
Suffolk police believe 4-year-old’s death an accident
During a press conference on Tuesday, police said they have no reason to believe that the man who shot and killed his 4-year-old stepson did not do it intentionally.
Police locate missing 78-year-old Norfolk woman with dementia
78-year-old Hazel Lee Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2 p.m. on Monday.
Police: Man dead on Prospect Pkwy in Portsmouth, death investigation underway
Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.
19-year-old arrested in connection with 2 robberies in Portsmouth
Portsmouth police say 19-year-old D'Juan Jones Jr. was recently arrested in Newport News in connection with the robberies that occurred near the 500 block of Main Street and 50 block of Afton Parkway in Portsmouth.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake police investigate Indian River shooting that left 1 dead
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road. Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing...
Teenager shot, seriously hurt in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager seriously hurt early Tuesday morning. According to a news release, officers got the call to respond to the 1100 block of 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. That's in the Washington area of the city near Roanoke Avenue.
15-year-old injured in early morning Newport News shooting on Purlieu Drive
Around 12:44 a.m., officials responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive.
Norfolk Police in need of School Crossing Guards
The City of Norfolk needs school crossing guards and Norfolk Police Department posted on twitter with a call to action to help keep children safe as they walk to school.
Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Sewells Point Rd in Norfolk
Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday evening.
WAVY News 10
Local pastor issues warning about domestic violence following death of Virginia Beach woman
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Local pastor issues warning about domestic violence …. Hurricane Ian: Impacts Hampton Roads should expect. All-new ‘Riptide Race’ waterslide to open at Water …. Person hospitalized after Route 13 crash in Parksley. Ian 8 a.m. update: 155 winds from powerful category …
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
WAVY News 10
Man told detectives he accidentally shot 4-year-old stepson in Suffolk, court documents show
Antonio Melton has been charged with second-degree murder in the case. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BQsXX0. Man told detectives he accidentally shot 4-year-old …. VB dog’s killer still at large, family hires investigator …. Suffolk police believe 4-year-old’s death an accident. Man fatally shot on Sunrise Ave in Chesapeake. VDH...
Police in Newport News investigating shooting that happened Sunday afternoon
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is fighting for his life after being shot in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, they responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road where they found found a male they said they "believe" to be a teenager who had been shot. The spokesperson said the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
VB dog’s killer still at large, family hires investigator to get clues
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family has hired a private investigator to determine who killed their dog, Titus, last November. 10 On Your Side first reported this story when it happened. Someone fired into the Dillon family’s backyard shooting their four dogs. One of them, Titus, died. 10 On Your Side returned to the […]
Second suspect arrested in connection to quadruple homicide in Portsmouth home
Police have now arrested the second suspect involved for killing four people inside a Portsmouth home near the 4100 block of South Street.
WAVY News 10
19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth shooting
Https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/19-year-old-out-on-bond-after-deadly-portsmouth-shooting/. 19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth …. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Mystery surrounds disappearance of Eastern Shore …. Family desperate for answers after Eastern Shore …. Traffic stop in Gates Co. leads to drug arrest. Burglary at Raceway on West Mercury Boulevard.
WAVY News 10
Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries, according to police. A spokeswoman for Newport News Police said that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Road around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
NBC12
Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.
Car crash into a local Hampton gas station, caught on surveillance
A car crashed into the building of a 7/11 in Hampton early Tuesday morning. Police have yet to identify the cause of the crash and are still investigating at this time.
