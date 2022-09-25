ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police investigate Indian River shooting that left 1 dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road. Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Teenager shot, seriously hurt in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager seriously hurt early Tuesday morning. According to a news release, officers got the call to respond to the 1100 block of 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. That's in the Washington area of the city near Roanoke Avenue.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Police in Newport News investigating shooting that happened Sunday afternoon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is fighting for his life after being shot in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, they responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road where they found found a male they said they "believe" to be a teenager who had been shot. The spokesperson said the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth shooting

Https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/19-year-old-out-on-bond-after-deadly-portsmouth-shooting/. 19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth …. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Mystery surrounds disappearance of Eastern Shore …. Family desperate for answers after Eastern Shore …. Traffic stop in Gates Co. leads to drug arrest. Burglary at Raceway on West Mercury Boulevard.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries, according to police. A spokeswoman for Newport News Police said that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Road around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.
SUFFOLK, VA

