The United States needs to cut carbon emissions 40% in the next eight years, according to both the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and anyone following the impact of climate change on our planet. The best way to make those aggressive cuts is to transition from carbon-intensive energy sources to clean energy. However, in order to make this transition, decision makers must have confidence in the capabilities of the technologies and the financial viability of the project. Part of this process is the gathering of extremely accurate data from the utility which can help designers determine the energy needs of the building down to each hour of each day. This figure shows the visualized building load data as imported by UtilityAPI into the Xendee platform. This contains weekday, weekend and peak load data for each time step of the day and each month of the year.

