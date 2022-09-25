Read full article on original website
CA-Solar Offers Innovative And Affordable Solar Panel Mounting Solutions
PT Environeer announces the availability of a new solar panel mounting system for use in the renewable energy sector under its CA-Solar brand. Made in Indonesia for Indonesian conditions. PT Environeer offers solar panel mounting system for solar panels designed and made in Indonesia for local conditions. They also provide...
Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why
Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
5DaysSold Offers a Seamless and Superfast Home Selling Process, They Buy Houses and Properties in any Condition
With 5DaysSold, people looking to sell their homes and other properties do not have to go through the usual hassle of listing their homes, convincing buyers, and closing deals as the real estate company buys homes in whatever condition they may be directly from the sellers. The real estate industry...
Global Blood Glucose Meters Pipeline Market Report 2022: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Blood Glucose Meters Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive information about the Blood Glucose Meters pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of...
Piedmont Partner Atlantic Lithium Completes PFS
Piedmont Lithium partner Atlantic Lithium completes Prefeasibility Study for Ghana Project. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(ASX:A11)(OTCQX:ALLIF) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to highlight our partner Piedmont Lithium's ASX release today regarding our recently announced a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana (refer RNS of 22 September 2022).
Energy Dome, Ørsted to Partner on Energy Storage Facilities
Energy Dome and renewable energy leader Ørsted will work together to explore possibilities to deploy one or more ‘CO2 Battery’ long-duration energy storage plants to support Ørsted’s renewable energy projects in Europe. Energy Dome announced today a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ørsted, the global...
Xendee Integrates UtilityAPI for Easier, Faster and More Precise Energy Load Modeling
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- The United States needs to cut carbon emissions 40% in the next eight years, according to both the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and anyone following the impact of climate change on our planet. The best way to make those aggressive cuts is to transition from carbon-intensive energy sources to clean energy. However, in order to make this transition, decision makers must have confidence in the capabilities of the technologies and the financial viability of the project. Part of this process is the gathering of extremely accurate data from the utility which can help designers determine the energy needs of the building down to each hour of each day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005279/en/ This figure shows the visualized building load data as imported by UtilityAPI into the Xendee platform. This contains weekday, weekend and peak load data for each time step of the day and each month of the year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
LONBEST Group Was Established In 2005 And Listed On The NEEQ
LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and Quotations ) with stock code 832730 in 2015. The head office is located in Jinan, China. Group Introduction. LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and...
United States Breath Analyzers Market Trends, Analysis & Forecasts Report 2022-2030 - Growing Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies and Other Institutions Such as Schools, Sports, and Offices - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "U.S. Breath Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. breath analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand...
Independent Research Firm Names Cloudflare a Web Application Firewalls Leader
Cloudflare receives highest score among evaluated WAF providers in the strategy category. Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022 report. Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) solutions received the highest possible score in 10 criteria including Innovation, Partner Ecosystem, Community, and more.
FiscalNote’s Curate Announces Expansion of State & Local Coverage to Over 4,000 School Boards and Hundreds of State Boards Across the Nation
FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers market intelligence and data insights, today announced that Curate, a leading technology platform which provides civic intelligence and monitoring services, has significantly increased its existing state and local coverage of city and county data from over 12,000 municipalities across the U.S. to now include hundreds of state boards and more than 4,000 school districts - both of which generate policy decisions impacting businesses and organizations across the marketplace.
HMB Hydraulic Breakers Troubleshooting And Solution
This guide has been prepared to aid the operator to locate the problem cause and then remedy when trouble has occurred. If trouble has been caused, obtain details as following checkpoints and contact people's local service distributor. This guide has been prepared to aid the operator to locate the problem...
Mavenir Announces 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios Made in India
Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeam™ portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands.
The Paver Company is Changing the Face of Backyard Landscaping in California
The Paver Company has a long history of success, with decades worth of experience under its belt. They have been honored by being named among the best in their field – just one more reason why you should choose them for your next project!. Pavers are an investment in...
Installation Points And Characteristics Of Hot Air Valve Installation And Operation Requirements And How To Maintain
The gate should not be inverted (that is, the handwheel is down), otherwise the medium will be retained in the cover space for a long time, easy to corrode the stem, and for some process requirements taboo. It is extremely inconvenient to replace packing at the same time. The gate...
Syngenta Launches World’s First Commercial Digital Tool to Detect Harmful Nematodes Through Satellite Images
World’s first commercial digital diagnosis and mapping solution for harmful nematode pests. Brazilian soybean farmers will use the tool to fight pests causing up to 30 percent yield loss. Digital tool is the result of a multi-year collaboration with Swiss AgTech startup Gamaya SA. Harmful nematodes that feed on...
AXIS Capital to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 26, 2022
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after the close of the financial markets. Albert Benchimol, President and Chief Executive...
High Quality Service Stainless Steel Scraped Type Screw CNC Chip Conveyor
Shenghao was founded in 2001 on the premise that people could make a superior hinged steel belt conveyor for moving chips out of metalworking operations. A key shenghao advantage is people's exclusive tight tolerance Radial Sidewing which alleviates the most common frustrations with traditional scrap chip conveyors. High Quality Service...
Cleara Biotech Raises $2.5 Million in Seed Financing to Advance FOXO4-Therapeutics Pipeline for Treating Cancer and Chronic Diseases
Company Also Appoints Seasoned Industry Executive, Dr. Angelos Stergiou, as Board of Directors Chairman in Advance of Lead Program Entering the Clinic. CLEARA Biotech B.V. (“Cleara” or the “Company”), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative, proprietary therapies for treating different pathologies of “scarred cellular” senescence, including late-stage cancer and chronic diseases, today announced that it closed a $2.5 million seed financing round earlier in the year, led by Apollo Health Ventures, with participation from Curie Capital B.V., ROM Utrecht Region and Longevity Tech Fund. The proceeds will be used to progress Cleara’s compounds toward clinical development and further build the Company’s developmental pipeline and management team.
Spectrum Chemical Appoints Russell Kneipp as President and CEO, Names Randy Burg Co-Chairman
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., a leading global provider of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies, today announced the promotion of Russell Kneipp to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005429/en/ Russell Kneipp, President and CEO, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)
