Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
underdogdynasty.com
Houston 34, Rice 27: Takeaways from a wild Bayou Bucket finish
City supremacy was on the line Saturday night in Houston, TX. For the 44th time, the Houston Cougars and Rice Owls settled things on the football field in a rivalry known as the Bayou Bucket Classic. Houston entered Saturday leading the all-time series 32-11 while riding a 6-game win streak, and although the Owls proved to be valiant challengers, the Cougars continued their winning ways in a 34-27 decision.
collegehoopstoday.com
Kelvin Sampson: I love Terrance Arceneaux
There’s many reasons to be bullish on Houston during the upcoming season. The Cougars will welcome back two of the best players in the American Athletic Conference — Marcus Sasser (17.7 points) and Tramon Mark (10.1 points) — after both missed the majority of last year due to injuries. Houston also returns its starting point guard in Jamal Shead (10 points, 5.8 assists, three rebounds) and brings in a five-star prospect in freshman big man Jarace Walker.
underdogdynasty.com
UTSA Sets Multiple School Records in 52-24 Win Over Texas Southern
The UTSA Roadrunners (2-2) ended their out of conference schedule with a much-needed win over the Texas Southern Tigers (1-3) on Saturday and were able to avoid serious injuries heading into conference play. But despite the lopsided score this game was nothing like a typical blowout. The Roadrunners couldn’t put the Tigers away until the fourth quarter and showed surprising vulnerability on defense. It wasn’t the prettiest win for UTSA and the Roadrunners will need to make adjustments going forward, but UTSA is right on track to potentially repeat as conference champions.
voiceofmotown.com
Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode
Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut
MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
cw39.com
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
Click2Houston.com
‘She felt humiliated’: Cy-Creek volleyball player says referee forced her to take out her hair beads during game
HARRIS COUNTY – The ninth-grade volleyball game between Cypress Creek High School and Jersey Village High School had not begun when Santana Harris said her coach summoned her over to speak with a game official. “I see the referee talking to my coach and pointing to me and making...
WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car
Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator. Now, alligator sightings in Texas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston's Buffalo Bayou Brewing sued after nonpayment of financial services
The Houston brewery is being sued after nonpayment of financial services.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Stories in recent memory that still haunt Texas, from the disturbing to bizarre and downright creepy
HOUSTON – Houston, and Texas can be a strange place where strange things happen. We’ve collected some of the most disturbing, bizarre and downright creepy stories in recent memory. Former Texas peace officer sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting at least 2 women during ‘ghost hunting’ trips...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
Fast Casual
Chick N Max signs 25-unit deal for Houston
Witchita, Kansas-based Chick N Max is headed to Texas, thanks to a 25-unit area development agreement with Aaron Johnson, a nearly 30-year veteran of the franchise industry with such brands as Bennigan's, Smashburger and Mod Pizza. Johnson, who signed a deal in June with the chain to open three units,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Chronicle
Barrett-Jackson Returns To Houston Next Month
Barrett-Jackson returns to Houston next month from October 20-22. Barrett-Jackson says Houston 2022 will feature an eclectic mix of supercars, muscle cars, Resto-Mods, customs, classics and late-model collectible vehicles. The three-day event will have a lot to live up to given the success of Barrett-Jackson's other events this year. "This...
Houston announces change to controversial gun buyback program
Officials are revising the terms of the city's next gun buying event after a man sold dozens of homemade, 3D-printed 'ghost guns' at its last buyback.
Houston announces next 'no questions asked' gun buyback event
Although leaders considered July's buyback a success with more than $100,000 exchanged for guns, it's believed many people 3D printed or made guns specifically for the program.
fox26houston.com
Texas ranked one of the best states to go fishing, according to report
HOUSTON - Texans are known for a lot of things and one of them is how much they love being outdoors fishing. A new study by Lawn Love recently proved that by ranking Texas as the 5th best state for fishing. The report looked at community interest, access to gear and bait shops as well as license affordability, and its proximity to water sources.
spacecityweather.com
Fall’s first real cold front will push into Houston today, and it will stay around for awhile
My friends it has been a long—so very long —summer. We have seen record warmth in June and July, and plenty of high temperatures in the upper 90s during the last week. A total of 131 days have come and gone since Houston’s high temperature first hit 95 degrees this year, on May 18. Fortunately, I’m pretty confident that today is the last day of summer 2022.
KWTX
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
Click2Houston.com
Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston’s mayor
HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
Houston brewery and cannabis manufacturer launch dispensary, promise Texas expansion
Houston-based 8th Wonder Brewery and cannabis manufacturer Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up on the new dispensary and lounge.
Comments / 0