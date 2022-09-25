North Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast of Korean peninsula

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines were likely “an act by Russia” to place economic pressure on European allies of Ukraine. European leaders have said leaks that have happened on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, two pipelines that carry natural gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and supply Europe, may represent acts of intentional sabotage by Russia to punish Europe’s support of Ukraine.

