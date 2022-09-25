4 hospitalized after 2 freight trains collide near MIA, causing derailment; Perimeter Road closed at NW 57th Ave.

Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Truck crashes into Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood; Turnpike shut down
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck traveling in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike struck the underside of the Sheridan Street overpass, shutting down traffic. The truck has since left the scene of the crash while crews continue to clean up debris, Tuesday afternoon. This happened near Hollywood Boulevard/Pines...
WSVN-TV
Cleanup underway on tracks near MIA after freight train collision leads to derailment, fuel spill
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup efforts continued along railroad tracks near Miami International Airport in Northwest Miami-Dade a day after, investigators said, two freight trains collided, sending four people to the hospital. Saturday night’s crash near Perimeter Road and Northwest 15th Street caused a derailment and a fuel spill....
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach to open parking garages for residents in flood-prone areas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Due to the potential of heavy rain and flooding, the City of Miami Beach will be opening several parking garages for residents to park their vehicles out of flood-prone areas. Residents will be able to park their vehicles starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. through Thursday...
WSVN-TV
Sailboat slams into Bear Cut Bridge near Key Biscayne in weather-related crash; no injuries
NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — The weather caused an accident on the water near the Crandon Park Marina. On Monday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched their fire boat to an incident in which a sailboat reportedly struck the Bear Cut Bridge near Key Biscayne. Four people were on board...
WSVN-TV
1 taken to hospital after car ends up in canal in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was taken to the hospital after being caught in a watery wreck in Tamarac. It happened on Tuesday, near State Road 7 and Commercial Boulevard. The car drove into the canal with two people inside. One person was pulled out of the car and...
WSVN-TV
Sailboat slams into Bear Cut Bridge near Key Biscayne as weather conditions worsen ahead of Ian
NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Inclement weather caused an accident on the water near the Crandon Park Marina, as conditions across South Florida continue to deteriorate while Hurricane Ian inches closer to the state. On Monday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched their fire boat to an incident in which...
WSVN-TV
Officials measure water levels in Fort Lauderdale in anticipation for flooding in the area
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale measured about 9 inches of water as rain coupled with king tides created flooding. Since September is the prime month for king tides, tides will be higher than normal for southeast Florida. According to the acting director of the National...
Click10.com
Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which has since been spread out along Southwest 4th Street Tuesday evening.
WSVN-TV
Crews in Cutler Bay clear out canals, storm drains in preparation for potential impact from Ian
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials with South Florida Water Management District are preparing for heavy rainfall in Cutler Bay, a Miami-Dade town known for flooding. Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbot addressed flooding concerns on Monday. “Anytime we have any significant rain event coming, we want to make sure we’re...
Sandbag locations set up to help residents ahead of Hurricane Ian rainfall
MIAMI - Cities across South Florida passed out sandbags on Tuesday ahead of heavy rain expected from Hurricane Ian. In Miami Gardens public works staff shoveled sand into bags in the rain beginning at 6:30 a.m. "You want to be prepared you don't want to get flooded or anything like that that can cause major damage so you want to make sure you're prepared," said Jermaine Joseph who came out to get sandbags after hearing from city officials. "Just taking precautions. The city said so, I just followed," he added. The site off of NW 183rd...
WSVN-TV
Hotels, residential areas begin to experience flooding in Hollywood due to Ian and king tide
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding has already begun in Hollywood as heavy rain brought by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian combined with king tides. On Tuesday, Rich Surdel rushed inside with his luggage to try and avoid the rain. “I’m down probably two to three times every month during...
Click10.com
City of Hollywood prepares for heavy rainfall in areas known for flooding
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida is feeling the impact from Hurricane Ian as the entire region is under a Tropical Storm Warning. There is also a tornado and flood watch in effect. One area that is very prone to flooding is Hollywood, where there are caution signs for flooded...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Beach declares State of Emergency
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, which includes flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct...
WSVN-TV
Sandbag distribution locations
The City of Lauderhill will have sand and sand bags available Tuesday while supplies last and weather permits. Locations: Veterans Park (7600 NW 50 St.) and Wolk Park (1080 NW 42 Way) From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must provide proof of residency to obtain sandbags. Miramar:. Limit 6...
Click10.com
Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree
Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
WSVN-TV
Miami braces for flooding caused by king tides
MIAMI (WSVN) - King tides and Hurricane Ian’s outer bands is expected to dump heavy rain throughout South Florida. South Florida may be out of the cone of concern, but we’re not in the clear just yet. Parts of Miami have already dealt with flooding throughout the day,...
WSVN-TV
Miami preps roads for major flooding as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
MIAMI (WSVN) - The streets of Miami have cleared after rain poured onto the city, but advisories due to Hurricane Ian may lead to more flooding. A tropical storm watch was issued for inland parts of Miami at 5 a.m., Tuesday. The entrance and exit ramps of Interstate 395 are...
WSVN-TV
Drivers deal with flooded streets as king tides return to South Florida ahead of potential impact from Ian
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers are traveling through soaked streets in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties as king tides make their South Florida return and the region awaits any potential impact from Hurricane Ian. 7News cameras captured water from a storm drain gushing into North Lake in Hollywood. Due...
