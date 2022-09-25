ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.

Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.

