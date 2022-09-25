Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy says Kentucky-Ole Miss is a 'toss up' for 1 reason
Greg McElroy told Paul Finebaum that he thinks the Kentucky-Ole Miss game will be a close one. Both teams are 4-0 looking to improve to 5-0, and perhaps looking to prove they truly belong in the race for the SEC. McElroy labels the game as a toss up in Oxford, but a Kentucky win at home.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice
College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops discusses Chris Rodriguez' return for Ole Miss: 'Chris doesn't need to come in and be our savior'
Mark Stoops and Kentucky get Chris Rodriguez back following the star running back’s 4-game absence after a DUI incident in May. Stoops spoke about Rodriguez’ return this week at Ole Miss. “Chris, it was just a matter of managing him while he was out,” Stoops said. “Just getting...
