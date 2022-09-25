Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Survey: How do you feel about FSU after 4-0 start?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU announces game vs. Florida already sold out
For the first time in series history, Florida State Seminoles football and the Florida Gators will face off on a Friday night. And two months ahead of the matchup, FSU has announced the game has already sold out. It’s the second home game this season to fully sell out, with...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State’s Greedy Vance and Azareye’h Thomas talk Boston College, preview Wake Forest
Coming off a 44-14 win last weekend over the Boston College Eagles, the Florida State Seminoles look to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for a top-25 matchup this Saturday at home. Defensive backs Greedy Vance and Azareye’h Thomas spoke about the victory and also previewed what they expect from Wake Forest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
FSU cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, Seminoles vs. Wake Forest still scheduled
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is prepping to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium, just the second time in series history that both teams are ranked. While both teams are approaching the work week as usual, officials are monitoring the...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Wake Forest depth chart released
Florida State Seminoles football, by way of a 4-0 (2-0 ACC) record, has earned its first top 25 ranking since 2018, debuting in both polls this week after a blowout win vs. the Boston College Eagles. Up next for FSU is a matchup at home vs. the Wake Forest Demon...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU coordinators talk Wake Forest, Boston College win
The Florida State Seminoles, reeling off a blowout win against the Boston College Eagles last Saturday, are set to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home this weekend. The ‘Noles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida and look to improve on their 4-0 record and improve on their No. 23 ranking.
Tomahawk Nation
Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson on traveling to play FSU: “You certainly hope the ACC will make the right decision”
The Florida State Seminoles are hot. With the ‘Noles football team undefeated and leading ESPN’s Strength of Record ratings, it is clear now is not the best time to face FSU. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson apparently agrees. “You certainly hope that the ACC will make the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: FSU is ranked and 4-0 — now the hard part starts
Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in seven years, having just blown out the Boston College Eagles in front of a sold-out crowd to start 4-0 (2-0 ACC) for the first time since 2015. FSU also has a number next to its name for the first...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball: Class of 2024 Recruiting Thread
Now that the September 1st window has come and gone for college softball, the class of 2024 can start announcing verbal commits to their schools. For Florida State, they have started to receive verbals. This thread will be dedicated to the players who have posted about committing to the Garnet and Gold starting in 2024.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU favored vs. Wake Forest
Florida State Seminoles football is 4-0 after beating down the Boston College Eagles inside Doak Campbell Stadium, FSU’s best start in seven years. The Seminoles now face a tough three-game stretch in conference play, starting off with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC). Wake very nearly entered into the matchup undefeated with a top 10 win under its belt, having lost to the Clemson Tigers 51-45 in overtime.
Tomahawk Nation
No. 7 FSU soccer cruises past no. 14 Clemson
Florida State (7-0-2, 3-0-0 ACC) defeated Clemson (5-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) by a 3-1 score today at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. The Seminoles got off to a quick start in this game. In the second minute Heather Payne and Jenna Nighswonger played give and go in the midfield. Payne got the ball back and charged at the Clemson defense. Payne took a few touches and fired a left footed shot from about 21 yards away that went just inches wide left of the goal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tomahawk Nation
What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU vs. Boston College
Florida State was back in Tallahassee for its fourth game of the season, and its second ACC clash. After starting the season 3-0, the Seminoles were scheduled to play a depleted Boston College team. The Noles were going against a talented quarterback, but it wasn’t enough to face a deep defense like the one FSU was fielding.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU ranked for first time since 2018
Florida State Seminoles football, having started the year 4-0, is currently enjoying status as the only undefeated D1 college football team in the state of Florida. The Seminoles have earned the mark with wins over the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers, the Louisville Cardinals and most recently, the Boston College Eagles — making them 4-0 (and 2-0 in the ACC) for the first time since 2015.
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Softball, Golf, and other Noles sports news
In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball, Golf, and other Noles sports news....{continued *FOR FREE}. As we get further into the fall sports, we will continue to keep...
Comments / 0