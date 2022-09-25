ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Survey: How do you feel about FSU after 4-0 start?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU announces game vs. Florida already sold out

For the first time in series history, Florida State Seminoles football and the Florida Gators will face off on a Friday night. And two months ahead of the matchup, FSU has announced the game has already sold out. It’s the second home game this season to fully sell out, with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Wake Forest depth chart released

Florida State Seminoles football, by way of a 4-0 (2-0 ACC) record, has earned its first top 25 ranking since 2018, debuting in both polls this week after a blowout win vs. the Boston College Eagles. Up next for FSU is a matchup at home vs. the Wake Forest Demon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU coordinators talk Wake Forest, Boston College win

The Florida State Seminoles, reeling off a blowout win against the Boston College Eagles last Saturday, are set to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home this weekend. The ‘Noles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida and look to improve on their 4-0 record and improve on their No. 23 ranking.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Softball: Class of 2024 Recruiting Thread

Now that the September 1st window has come and gone for college softball, the class of 2024 can start announcing verbal commits to their schools. For Florida State, they have started to receive verbals. This thread will be dedicated to the players who have posted about committing to the Garnet and Gold starting in 2024.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU favored vs. Wake Forest

Florida State Seminoles football is 4-0 after beating down the Boston College Eagles inside Doak Campbell Stadium, FSU’s best start in seven years. The Seminoles now face a tough three-game stretch in conference play, starting off with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC). Wake very nearly entered into the matchup undefeated with a top 10 win under its belt, having lost to the Clemson Tigers 51-45 in overtime.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

No. 7 FSU soccer cruises past no. 14 Clemson

Florida State (7-0-2, 3-0-0 ACC) defeated Clemson (5-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) by a 3-1 score today at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. The Seminoles got off to a quick start in this game. In the second minute Heather Payne and Jenna Nighswonger played give and go in the midfield. Payne got the ball back and charged at the Clemson defense. Payne took a few touches and fired a left footed shot from about 21 yards away that went just inches wide left of the goal.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU vs. Boston College

Florida State was back in Tallahassee for its fourth game of the season, and its second ACC clash. After starting the season 3-0, the Seminoles were scheduled to play a depleted Boston College team. The Noles were going against a talented quarterback, but it wasn’t enough to face a deep defense like the one FSU was fielding.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU ranked for first time since 2018

Florida State Seminoles football, having started the year 4-0, is currently enjoying status as the only undefeated D1 college football team in the state of Florida. The Seminoles have earned the mark with wins over the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers, the Louisville Cardinals and most recently, the Boston College Eagles — making them 4-0 (and 2-0 in the ACC) for the first time since 2015.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

