Charleston, SC

john
3d ago

There are bad wealthy people also. Money can hide wealthy criminals. The majority of these people are good people doing the best they can. Pray for those not as fortunate as others. Pray continuously...pray

live5news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting late Friday afternoon. Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. He was pronounced...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop. Officers say they responded to Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Man suspected in fraud cases wanted by Georgetown PD

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for your help in locating a wanted man. Georgetown police are looking for Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20. Police say Holmes is wanted in multiple causes of fraud over $50,000. He has several outstanding warrants, police say, stemming from a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Teen facing charges in Sunday night Bluffton shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 16-year-old Bluffton teen is facing charges in connection to a Sunday night shooting that left another teen injured. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was arrested Monday afternoon with the assistance of the Bluffton Police Department. The teen is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, deputies said.
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies searching for missing Georgetown woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m., deputies say. She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Missing 16-year-old N. Charleston boy found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the teenager who had been reported missing since Sunday has been located. The teen, who had last been seen at his Mazyck Road home, was found safe Monday night, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Police did not provide further details.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate death of Moncks Corner woman found after fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
BONNEAU, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to help them prepare for the effects of Ian. The city of Charleston will distribute sandbags while supplies last on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents of the city. Residents should bring...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Woman reported missing since Saturday found safe, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a 51-year-old woman reported missing Monday by her family has been located. The woman had last been seen by family members on Saturday but they told investigators they had not been heard from since then. She was believed to be without a vehicle...

