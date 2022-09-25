Read full article on original website
Grandview man killed, 2 others injured in Cass County crash
A Grandview man was killed, and two others suffered serious injuries in a crash on in Cass County Sunday afternoon shortly before 2:00 p.m.
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Seriously Injured in Andrew County Accident Monday
(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Savannah man is suffering from serious injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Andrew County Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 2:37 P.M. 55-year-old Kyle W. Karr was eastbound on Route T when his 1990 Harley Davidson was following another vehicle too closely.
WIBW
One person life-flighted after single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person required a life-flight ambulance after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co. on Monday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury accident in the 4400 block of Montana Rd. which has required the help of a Healthstar air ambulance.
kmmo.com
BATES CITY WOMAN AND THREE JUVENILES INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Bates City woman and three juveniles were moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, September 25. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 28-year-old Heather Speakman and three juveniles were injured when the vehicle they were riding in attempted to make a right turn and overturned. Speakman...
plattecountylandmark.com
Two motorcycles crash on I-435, one driver killed
Two motorcycles that authorities say were traveling together crashed on Saturday night on Interstate 435 in Platte County, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. The crash occurred about 7:22 p.m. on Saturday on northbound I-435 just south of Hwy. 45, near mile marker 22. The initial scene resulted in another crash about a minute later when a tractor-trailer struck a Chevrolet Suburban that had slowed for traffic.
KCTV 5
Smithville man charged with assault in crash that left motorcycle driver critically injured
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors have charged a Smithville man after he was involved in a crash Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported a 34-year-old man was driving his Harley Davidson about 7:40 p.m. on Litton Way near...
One dead, two injured in Cass County crash
One person is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle crush in Belton, Missouri, Sunday afternoon.
KMZU
Lawson riders injured in motorcycle Crash
RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A collision with an animal put a Lawson motorcyclist in the hospital Sunday night. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Laurence Atkinson, 56, struck an animal on northbound Route C, just North of West 126th Street in Ray County. The impact caused his bike to travel off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch.
Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was charged Friday with felony driving while intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of the road -- a misdemeanor -- in connection with a deadly Sept. 2 crash in Morgan County. The post Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash, DUI suspect in custody
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a car crash Sunday evening near Smithville Lake. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported a 34-year-old man was driving his Harley Davidson about 7:40 p.m. on Litton Way near DD Highway when the collision with a Chevrolet Cruze occurred.
KCTV 5
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
Concrete truck rollover crash closes Franklin Co. road
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A large concrete truck rolled on its side on Monday, closing a rural road in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, motorists were being told to drive with caution in the area of U.S. Highway 59 and John Brown Road due to a single vehicle rollover crash involving […]
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park crash on U.S. 69 Highway leaves woman hospitalized
On Sunday, an Arizona woman was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park. She’s also suspected of driving under the influence. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2008 Toyota Camry had been reported as an erratic driver. Recorded radio...
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany biker killed in Cass County accident
Cass County, MO: Randall K. May, 27, of Bethany was fatally injured Friday night when his motorcycle crashed on Interstate-49 in Cass County, Missouri. The Highway Patrol reported that Mr. May was killed when his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the barrier, ejecting the rider.
Ottawa motorcyclist killed in dirt park crash on Sunday afternoon
A motorcyclist was killed in a dirt park crash Sunday afternoon in Drexel, Missouri, after going airborne on a ramp.
Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover
Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man Sustains Serious Injuries After Striking Animal in Roadway
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Lawson man was seriously injured when his vehicle struck an animal in the roadway. The accident took place Sunday evening in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 56-year old Laurence Atkinson was on Route C when his vehicle struck the animal and then ran off the right side of the roadway where it came to rest in a ditch.
kmmo.com
MODOT TO CLOSE EASTBOUND LANES AMONG INTERSTATE 70 IN LAFAYETTE AND SALINE COUNTIES FOR GUARD CABLE REPAIRS
MoDOT is scheduled to close lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 on Tuesday, September 27. The work is scheduled to take place at the following locations:. · From 7 to 10 a.m. the far-left lane of eastbound I-70 at mile marker 48 will be closed. · From 10 a.m. to...
Smithville resident charged in suspected DUI crash
A Sunday evening crash in Clay County has left a motorcyclist in critical condition; the other party involved has been charged with second-degree assault.
