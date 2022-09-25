ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Savannah Man Seriously Injured in Andrew County Accident Monday

(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Savannah man is suffering from serious injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Andrew County Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 2:37 P.M. 55-year-old Kyle W. Karr was eastbound on Route T when his 1990 Harley Davidson was following another vehicle too closely.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
WIBW

One person life-flighted after single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person required a life-flight ambulance after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co. on Monday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury accident in the 4400 block of Montana Rd. which has required the help of a Healthstar air ambulance.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Platte County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Platte County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Platte County, MO
Crime & Safety
plattecountylandmark.com

Two motorcycles crash on I-435, one driver killed

Two motorcycles that authorities say were traveling together crashed on Saturday night on Interstate 435 in Platte County, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. The crash occurred about 7:22 p.m. on Saturday on northbound I-435 just south of Hwy. 45, near mile marker 22. The initial scene resulted in another crash about a minute later when a tractor-trailer struck a Chevrolet Suburban that had slowed for traffic.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Lawson riders injured in motorcycle Crash

RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A collision with an animal put a Lawson motorcyclist in the hospital Sunday night. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Laurence Atkinson, 56, struck an animal on northbound Route C, just North of West 126th Street in Ray County. The impact caused his bike to travel off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch.
RAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#I 435
KCTV 5

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash, DUI suspect in custody

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a car crash Sunday evening near Smithville Lake. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported a 34-year-old man was driving his Harley Davidson about 7:40 p.m. on Litton Way near DD Highway when the collision with a Chevrolet Cruze occurred.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
GARDNER, KS
KSNT News

Concrete truck rollover crash closes Franklin Co. road

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A large concrete truck rolled on its side on Monday, closing a rural road in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, motorists were being told to drive with caution in the area of U.S. Highway 59 and John Brown Road due to a single vehicle rollover crash involving […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park crash on U.S. 69 Highway leaves woman hospitalized

On Sunday, an Arizona woman was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park. She’s also suspected of driving under the influence. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2008 Toyota Camry had been reported as an erratic driver. Recorded radio...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bethanyclipper.com

Bethany biker killed in Cass County accident

Cass County, MO: Randall K. May, 27, of Bethany was fatally injured Friday night when his motorcycle crashed on Interstate-49 in Cass County, Missouri. The Highway Patrol reported that Mr. May was killed when his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the barrier, ejecting the rider.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover

Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
MARSHALL, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Man Sustains Serious Injuries After Striking Animal in Roadway

RAY COUNTY, MO – A Lawson man was seriously injured when his vehicle struck an animal in the roadway. The accident took place Sunday evening in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 56-year old Laurence Atkinson was on Route C when his vehicle struck the animal and then ran off the right side of the roadway where it came to rest in a ditch.
RAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy