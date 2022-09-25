ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Penn State-Northwestern TV channel announced

Next weekend’s Big Ten matchup between Penn State and Northwestern will be televised on ESPN, the program announced Sunday morning. Kickoff for the game time was previously announced for 3:30 p.m. No. 14 Penn State moved to 4-0 on the season with a 33-14 win over Central Michigan on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal lands UFC contract from Dana White

Former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal earned a UFC contract Tuesday night with a dominating win in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal’s performance was so impressive that White, known for not mincing words, ripped himself for not rewarding the three-time NCAA wrestling champion with a deal after his first win in the series took just 62 seconds back in August.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy