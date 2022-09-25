Read full article on original website
Penn State opened its 2022 season with a dramatic win at Purdue and handled business against non-conference competition, closing out September at 4-0 and ranked 11th in the AP Top 25 Poll. Next up for the Nittany Lions is a nine-week span of Big Ten play, beginning Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium.
Penn State rises in national polls after moving to 4-0 with win over Central Michigan
Penn State continued its rise in the national rankings as it enters October with a perfect record and a couple impressive victories on its resume. Penn State is ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 12 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The...
Penn State-Northwestern TV channel announced
Next weekend’s Big Ten matchup between Penn State and Northwestern will be televised on ESPN, the program announced Sunday morning. Kickoff for the game time was previously announced for 3:30 p.m. No. 14 Penn State moved to 4-0 on the season with a 33-14 win over Central Michigan on...
Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal lands UFC contract from Dana White
Former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal earned a UFC contract Tuesday night with a dominating win in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal’s performance was so impressive that White, known for not mincing words, ripped himself for not rewarding the three-time NCAA wrestling champion with a deal after his first win in the series took just 62 seconds back in August.
