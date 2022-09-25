Proceeds from first-ever Philadelphia Polo Classic go toward nonprofit that helps urban youth 01:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather was great for the first-ever Philadelphia Polo Classic at Fairmount park Saturday. Nearly 3,000 people filled Edgely Field, where two matches took place.

The first featured members in the Work to Ride program like 17-year-old Alyssa Perren.

"The match was good, even though we lost to Johnson and Johnson," Perren said. "It's still fine because we're all family at the end of the day."

Perren's family roots run deep in the community based nonprofit working to give back to underserved kids.

"It feels like we belong, like it gives us a place to go when we would otherwise be out on the street," Perren said.

Perren's uncle, Kareem Rosser, alongside world renowned polo champion, Nacho Figueras, served as co-captains Saturday.

"I feel very strong about giving back, so every time that I have an opportunity to do so I try to do my best to give back and to give children an opportunity to grow up and have a good life," Figueras said.

Before the second match started, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made an appearance.

From fascinators to brightly colored outfits, the inaugural Polo match gave people the chance to show off their best while supporting a good cause.

"The fact that the proceeds of this event support bringing more activities for the youth, it's very important that exposure occurs and opportunities come out of it," Ashley Mapp, a Philadelphia Polo Classic attendee, said.

Now, 100% of proceeds made from this event will go toward Work to Ride.