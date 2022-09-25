Read full article on original website
Related
NLL showdown: Anthony Wayne 'more dialed in' ahead of rivalry matchup
This article focuses on the Anthony Wayne football team ahead of Friday's matchup. A Perrysburg preview can be found here. There's no one more familiar with the respect, intensity, and talent involved in what has developed into the top high school football rivalry in northwest Ohio than Anthony Wayne coach Andy Brungard. On Friday, Perrysburg will clash once again with fellow Northern Lakes League rival Anthony Wayne. Brungard has been on both sides of the battle, dating back to when played in the game for Perrysburg in 2000. “It has been so much fun to watch this game grow,” said Brungard, who has been the head coach at Anthony Wayne since 2016. “I've watched for 22 years as this game has evolved into two similar communities that take pride in their school and support their student-athletes and have a desire to be the best. It's like playing a close friend or family member, you want to win so you can have bragging rights.”
Tuesday roundup: Marlington volleyball clinches Eastern Buckeye Conference title
The Marlington volleyball team clinched the Eastern Buckeye Conference championship on Tuesday with a victory over Salem. Janelle Swisher had 31 assists and 18 digs for Marlington. Jacsyn Hilliard added 22 service points. Chelsea Evanich also had 19 digs for the Dukes. Marlington improved to 15-2 overall and is a perfect 9-0 in the EBC.
Lima News
Roundup: Minster wins girls golf sectional
OTTAWA — Minster snagged the team championship Tuesday at the girls Division II golf sectional at par 72 Moose Landing Country Club. Katie Heitkamp (90), Ashlyn Homan (93), Ashley Meyer (96) and Lauren Heitkamp (109) combined for the winning 388 total. Coldwater (399) and Parkway (430) also earned spots...
Lima News
Kalida captures PCL tournament title
OTTAWA — Kalida edged Ottoville by one stroke to take first at the Putnam County League tournament at Pike Run Golf Club Monday. Kalida finished with a 332 and Ottoville was second with a 333. Leipsic was third with a score of 349, followed by Miller City (363), Pandora-Gilboa (388), Columbus Grove (390) and Fort Jennings (402).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OHSAA computer playoff ratings update: Perrysburg, Archbold among biggest movers
Perrysburg, Archbold, and McComb each made significant climbs, while Liberty Center remained No. 1 in its region in this week's high school football computer ratings. Undefeated Liberty Center is the top-ranked team in Region 18 of Division V in the computer rankings, which determine playoff seedings. The top 16 schools in each region of all seven divisions will qualify for the playoffs. In Division I, Perrysburg (5-1) moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 in Region 2. The Yellow Jackets defeated Southview 44-7 to remain undefeated in the Northern Lakes League.
Roundup: Newark Catholic's Luft fires 66 in OHSAA sectional boys golf
Brian Luft opened the Division III postseason in eye-opening fashion Tuesday. The Newark Catholic junior shot a school-record 66 at Darby Creek, taking medalist honors and leading the Green Wave to a school-record 299 and the team championship during the Division III sectional tournament. NC advances to next week's district tournament at Turnberry. Luft...
HS Roundup: River View surges past Tri-Valley
DRESDEN — Visiting River View scored two quick goals to open the second half and held off Tri-Valley for a 3-2 win in Muskingum Valley League boys soccer on Tuesday. Remington Graham got the Black Bears on the board first, but Gael Oseguera answered for the Scotties later in the first half, as...
Roundup: Utica’s Dickson, Newark Catholic qualify for OHSAA district girls golf
Olivia Dickson fired an 83 for the Utica girls golf team at Blacklick Woods on Monday to place third during the Division II sectional tournament. Dickson qualified for next week’s district tournament at Darby Creek as did the Newark Catholic team. The Green Wave totaled 378 to take runner-up behind Columbus Academy’s 324. Sam...
Comments / 0