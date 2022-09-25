This article focuses on the Anthony Wayne football team ahead of Friday's matchup. A Perrysburg preview can be found here. There's no one more familiar with the respect, intensity, and talent involved in what has developed into the top high school football rivalry in northwest Ohio than Anthony Wayne coach Andy Brungard. On Friday, Perrysburg will clash once again with fellow Northern Lakes League rival Anthony Wayne. Brungard has been on both sides of the battle, dating back to when played in the game for Perrysburg in 2000. “It has been so much fun to watch this game grow,” said Brungard, who has been the head coach at Anthony Wayne since 2016. “I've watched for 22 years as this game has evolved into two similar communities that take pride in their school and support their student-athletes and have a desire to be the best. It's like playing a close friend or family member, you want to win so you can have bragging rights.”

