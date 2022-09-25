No. 23 Texas A&M beats No. 10 Arkansas after field goal bounces off top of upright

No. 23 Texas A&M beat No. 10 Arkansas thanks to one of the wildest missed field goals you’ll ever see.

Arkansas kicker Cam Little’s go-ahead 42-yard field goal attempt bounced off the top of an upright with less than 90 seconds to go. The kick would have given Arkansas a 24-23 lead. Instead, A&M beat the Razorbacks 23-21 after running out the clock.

Little's field goal attempt would have given Arkansas its first lead since A&M scored less than four minutes into the second half to take a 20-14 lead. Arkasnas led 14-0 in the first half but A&M scored 13 consecutive points to end the half.

The game flipped on A&M's second touchdown of the night. With Arkansas leading 14-7 and driving toward a third first-half TD, Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson fumbled the ball as he reached for the end zone while still yards from the goal line. The ball was picked up by Tyreek Chappell who got it to Demani Richardson as he was tackled. Richardson then returned the ball for a touchdown.