WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - While police continue to investigate the shooting at Kennywood that left three people wounded, many people are asking - "how did a firearm get inside the park?" According to police, metal detectors at the front gate were working the night of the altercation and all bags were being searched. However, patrons on social media and those at the park said security at the front gate was fairly lax. RELATED: 3 shot, including 2 teens, at Kennywood in West Mifflin"We came in and we barely got checked, I mean he brought in a bottle of water, which...

2 DAYS AGO