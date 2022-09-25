Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
purbalite.net
Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park
After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon, Penn State Move Up in Respective AFCA Top 25 Polls
WACO, TEXAS – It was a good week for several area college football programs, as Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon, and Penn State continued to climb in their respective Top 25 AFCA Coaches Polls following wins. Slippery Rock is coming off a 30-2 drubbing of Seton Hill on Saturday and...
Pitt Loses Rashad Battle, Nate Temple for Remainder of Season
The Pitt Panthers suffer two season-ending injuries.
Pitt Adjusts Depth Chart to Start ACC Play
The Pitt Panthers edited their depth chart this week ahead of the ACC opener.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt Rises in Coaches, Holds in AP Poll Following Win Over Rhode Island
The Pitt Panthers are moving up after beating Rhode Island by three scores.
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Sees Misunderstood Player in Dior Johnson
Dior Johnsons' long, winding road to becoming a Pitt Panther made him 'misunderstood' according to Jeff Capel.
Penn
Crimson Hoax: 'Prepare for trouble, and make it double:' doppelgangers hit IUP
*This story is fictional. Cloning facility at IUP? Or something far more sinister?. Reports have reached The Penn that students across IUP have started to take notice of doppelgangers cropping up that resemble other fellow students. These duplicate students have been recognized by their appearances and fashion, often directly resembling...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park a perfect place to live
Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park area happenings, week of Sept. 26, 2022
Bethel Park Recreation’s No Cook Tuesdays are returning, from 4 to 7 p.m. each week at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Three food trucks are being scheduled for each event. New this year are live music and Jodikinos Farm Market with fresh produce, chrysanthemums, cornstalks and pumpkins.
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
kidsburgh.org
It’s time for pumpkin-picking in Pittsburgh! Have fun at these 9 farm festivals in our region
Photo above courtesy of Hozak Farm. Feel that nip in the air? The season for pumpkin-picking in Pittsburgh has returned at last! We’re ready for hayrides, corn mazes and the search for the perfect pumpkin. These Pittsburgh-area farms have a long tradition of welcoming families to their pumpkin patches...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
Deer Falls Into Hole in the Middle of the Road, Pittsburgh Locals Witness the Unusual Rescue
Oh, deer! Pittsburgh residents witnessed an unusual rescue after a deer barreled into a construction zone. Finding itself trapped after falling down a large hole in the middle of the road. The unusual event happened in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood on East End Avenue. And word spread quickly about the...
butlerradio.com
Five Injured In Route 8 Crash
Multiple motorists were injured as a result of an accident in Butler Township Saturday evening. According to Butler Township Police, shortly before 9 p.m. a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Umstead of Chicora failed to stop at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road and ran into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Morgan Richards of Petrolia.
Garage floor collapses in Penn Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Hills firefighters had to deal with an odd call on Sunday.A garage floor collapsed into a void space below on Bon Air Road.The car dangled precariously until crews could remove it. No one was injured in the incident.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for parts of Clarion, Armstrong counties
PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for parts of Clarion and Armstrong counties. The warning is expected to be in place until at least 3:45 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms are back Sunday. A few thunderstorms could be severe, with damaging winds and hail....
Pennsylvania bucks nation with gas prices continuing to fall
While the streak of declining gas prices came to an end nationally, average prices in Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area are continuing to fall. AAA is reporting the national average at $3.73. That’s about 5 cents per gallon higher than a week ago, but 14 cents less than a month ago.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: One of nation's largest building wholesalers sets up in Harmar
One of the nation’s largest building suppliers has opened a location in Harmar. ABC Supply Co. opened its doors Aug. 1 at 460 Nixon Road. “We’re a 40,000-plus-square-foot, all-under-roof supplier,” said site manager Mike Mrakovich. “We will be a one-stop shop for the Cheswick community and surrounding areas.”
Questions being raised after three people shot at Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - While police continue to investigate the shooting at Kennywood that left three people wounded, many people are asking - "how did a firearm get inside the park?" According to police, metal detectors at the front gate were working the night of the altercation and all bags were being searched. However, patrons on social media and those at the park said security at the front gate was fairly lax. RELATED: 3 shot, including 2 teens, at Kennywood in West Mifflin"We came in and we barely got checked, I mean he brought in a bottle of water, which...
Comments / 0