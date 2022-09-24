Panthers great Charles Johnson calls Matt Rhule 'petty' for responding to Dan Orlovksy

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson is almost as good of a tweeter as he was a football player. And considering he collected the second-most sacks in franchise history—behind only future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers—that’s saying something.

The latest instance of Johnson’s Twitter prowess came on Friday night, when he questioned current head coach Matt Rhule’s response to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. Orlovksy, in an NFL Live segment that quickly made its rounds this past week, lambasted the Panthers offense for supposedly tipping off their plays.

Rhule, who would later be asked about the harsh criticism, provided a detailed and lengthy rebuttal to the ex-quarterback—something Johnson obviously didn’t think too highly of . . .

Unfortunately for Rhule, this sentiment has been echoed far before Johnson hit that tweet button. Carolina’s 0-2 start to the 2022 campaign has not only pushed them to the league’s longest active losing streak (nine), but they’re also a miserable 10-25 under Rhule.

Point proven, Chuck.