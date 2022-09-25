Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Aqua Mob, Fried Chicken Festival, Chris Rock and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob launches its adaptation of the space horror thriller “Alien.” In “Ripley and the Cat,” the Bezoos Corporation directs the crew of the Amazonus to investigate alien life in the drama performed in the pool at the Drifter Hotel. The show includes an original score by Big Leather, plenty of water ballet, special effects and more. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite.com.
NOLA.com
Developer eyes Algiers Point batture for new seasonal event venue, with stage, food and 'pods'
A New York-based event producer is eyeing a 3.5-acre tract on the batture at Algiers Point for a proposed outdoor entertainment space with a stage, screen, seating pods and food-and-beverage service. Modeled after a waterfront venue in Hong Kong called The Grounds, the local project would operate seasonally and feature...
These LA queens are ready for their Westwego close-up
On stage, the "Sweet Potato Queens" discover the secret to life.
NOLA.com
This Japanese restaurant doubled in size but still reveals the delights of tiny sushi bars
The long, narrow plate of pesce shiro maguro arrived with buttery slices of escolar curled over bunches of softly crunchy daikon radish sprouts. The tangy, ginger-sharpened ponzu sauce underneath made my lips smack involuntarily. A dish called golden salmon had just the barest thread of char, not seared in the...
NOLA.com
Beignet Fest announces winners from 2022 event in City Park
Loretta's Authentic Pralines scooped up both a people's choice and judges' award at the 2022 Beignet Festival in City Park Saturday, continuing a winning streak from past years. Festivalgoers cast votes for their favorite savory and best sweet beignet. The crabmeat beignet at Loretta's was voted the best savory beignet,...
A New Orleans chef finds a place for fusion in the Black diaspora’s cuisine
In a quaint, restored house in the New Orleans Uptown neighborhood, the scent of spices like clove, paprika, cayenne, and garlic wafts through the windows. Those walking by can, at once, catch a scent of briny, freshly caught blue crab and the piquant smell of scotch bonnet. The confluence of flavors isn't accidental. It's the creation of Serigne Mbaye, a young, Senegalese chef bringing his culinary vision to life.
NOLA.com
Human Condition: Mystery solved; The trumpeter in the photo is New Orleans' Gregg Stafford
In 1977, I was in New Orleans to see friends for Christmas, but stayed through Mardi Gras. I was wandering the French Quarter that January when I saw a parade led by a brass band marching down Chartres Street, a crowd following. I had my film camera ready. I was next to the band when its leader, a young trumpeter, turned my way. I snapped one shot.
pmq.com
PizzaForno Machines Are Now Popping Out Pies in New Orleans
PizzaForno’s automated pizzerias are now operating at the University of New Orleans, the LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. Each machine can hold up to 70 pizzas and bake and box a pie in under three minutes. There’s no shortage of amazing restaurants in New...
Loyola Maroon
Loyola student robbed near Broadway campus
A Loyola student was robbed in the 500 block of Pine Street near Loyola’s Broadway campus while walking to their car on Sept. 26 at 11:37 p.m., according to the Loyola police department. Police said two men approached the student and one gestured as if they had a weapon in their waistband. After the Loyola student handed over their wallet, the two men fled by foot down St. Charles Avenue and then towards Carrollton Avenue. LUPD and the New Orleans police department are searching for the two men in their ongoing investigation.
whereyat.com
The 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show
From Oct 14-16, 2022 (10 am - 6 pm Fri and Sat; 10 am - 4 pm Sun) The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana will be presenting their 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. The New Orleans Gem and Mineral Society is a 501c3, which means your donations are taxable. The Society are members of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and South Central Federation of the Mineralogical Societies. The Society's mission statement states: The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana, at New Orleans, is dedicated to the advancement and sharing of knowledge in the fields of Geology, Mineralogy, Lapidary, and Paleontology. The event will be held at the John A. Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana. Admission rates range from: adults $6, students/military/members $3, Scouts in uniforms and children under 12 get in free.
2022 National Fried Chicken Festival in NOLA Being Held Oct. 1-2
Lovers of poultry that's been battered, dipped, and fried can rejoice, the National Fried Chicken Festival is returning to the Big Easy.
NOLA.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NOLA.com
Best of New Orleans 2022: Media
1. Scott “Scoot” Paisant (WWL) 2. Newell Normand (WWL) 1. Fletcher Mackel (WDSU) 2. David Bernard (WVUE)
NOLA.com
Boo at the Zoo will return to Audubon with family-oriented fun starting Oct. 21
One of the Halloween highlights in the city that loves to celebrate (especially the macabre) is specifically aimed at youngsters in a fun and family-oriented way. Boo at the Zoo, Audubon Zoo's hallowed good time, is a daytime celebration that benefits the New Orleans zoo and nearby Children's Hospital. The...
'I do not embrace that at all' Cantrell pushes back on Murder Capital designation, her travel and more
NEW ORLEANS — A defiant Mayor LaToya Cantrell pushed back against shots her city and her administration have taken in recent weeks on myriad topics following a construction update news conference Tuesday. Cantrell said she disagreed with New Orleans being labeled as the Murder Capital of the World though...
Hispanic Heritage: Take a bite ‘Out of this world’ at Galaxie Tacos in the Bywater
Galaxie Tacos brings authentic Mexican cuisine to the New Orleans food scene.
Thousands of Jelly Fish Show Up Off Coast of Grand Isle Louisiana [VIDEO]
This is not what you want to see if you're getting into the water. KATC's Rob Perillo shared a video that Landun Primeaux took from the coast of Grand Isle and as you'll see there were thousands of jellyf ish in the water at the time. Yes, we know that...
NOLA.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
myneworleans.com
Charles and Camilla’s New Orleans Visit
Britain’s Prince Charles, right, and New Orleans Archbishop Alfred Hughes greet a student at Cathedral Academy Elementary School in the French Quarter of New Orleans Friday afternoon Nov. 4, 2005. Prince Charles also visited the Industrial Canal levee which breached during Hurricane Katrina. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) Though not a part of their empire, Prince Charles.
bizneworleans.com
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
