Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall wins 2 overtime thriller over Liberty
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Whitehall hitting the road to Bethlehem to take on Liberty. The Zephyrs and Hurricanes needing not one, but two overtime periods to determine a winner in this one. Scoreless through the first overtime period, the game winner coming in the second overtime. The Zephyrs coming out on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley natives in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian
The National Hurricane Center says Ian is expected to be a "life threatening" major hurricane when it makes landfall Wednesday. But Schnecksville native Shawn Dowdell, who now lives in Clearwater, Florida, says he's going to ride it out, even though he knows there will be some scary moments. "I'm going...
WFMZ-TV Online
Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli opens in Pottstown after some surprise help from Allentown company
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown church to hold its last service this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown church is set to hold its last service on Sunday. Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ - also known as The Liberty Bell Church - has been in operation for more than 250 years. It's also home to the "Liberty Bell Shrine." Come Sunday, its congregation will no longer gather at the church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Diner to be converted into six-bay auto repair shop by Wrenchtec
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The old Forks Diner will be serving auto repair customers by early spring of next year. Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra, partners in the Wrenchtec four-bay garage at 20 E. Lawn Road in Nazareth, have acquired the former diner at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000 to open a second location.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem couple leaves Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, as flights get cancelled due to storm
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - "Good evening my friends from the Florida Keys. Absolutely beautiful sunset," Richard and Kathy Mindler of Bethlehem said in a video posted during their vacation. It would be the last sunset the Mindlers would enjoy before scrambling to get out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian....
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Crossing guards in BASD get a pay hike
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards Monday night at East Hills Middle School. Guards in Bethlehem will receive a flat $15 per hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and approval pending from Bethlehem City Council to pay the other half.
WFMZ-TV Online
'I can't believe it, I am so happy': Bethlehem crossing guards get a raise
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Crossing guards in Bethlehem were in good spirits Tuesday. They'll soon see bigger paychecks after the school board for the Bethlehem Area School District approved an increase to $15 an hour. "I can't believe it. I am so happy. I am so happy. It's about time," said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Farmers' Market to move to Lafayette campus during Garlic Fest
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event. The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest. The farmers' market will still be open 9...
WFMZ-TV Online
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Air Force members travel to Shenandoah to honor airman who died in crash
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Falling in line is a military tradition. Unfortunately, so too is honoring those who died too soon. Upwards of 50 Air Force members from the Dover Air Force base in Delaware traveled nearly 180 miles to St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County to say goodbye to Kohl Reed.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire
RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
WFMZ-TV Online
People wondering about odd lights in sky over Berks
BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. — For the second time in the past few days, strange sights in the sky awed folks around the region. "I looked up into the sky and saw these lights streaking across the sky and I said to my wife 'What is that? Look at that'" said Peter Cunnius, who lives near Bechtelsville.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
See the former jobs of the governor of Pennsylvania
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Pennsylvania using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Services set for Shenandoah man killed in Delaware motorcycle crash
Services have been set to remember a Schuylkill County man killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware last week. SrA Kohl Reed, 22, of the U.S. Air Force, died Sunday, Sept. 18 after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV on Route 1 in Kent County, said Delaware State Police. Reed,...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County coroner was called to a crash Tuesday afternoon in Pocono Township. One person died after the one-vehicle crash on Hallet Road, which happened shortly after 2 p.m. The area was closed while township police investigated. No word on what led to the crash.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting at Trout Creek Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man on July 4, 2020 has learned his fate. Kenith Otero-Ruiz has been sentenced to 24-50 years in prison, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. His sentence included a string of other crimes, including burglary, theft and...
Comments / 0