Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall wins 2 overtime thriller over Liberty

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Whitehall hitting the road to Bethlehem to take on Liberty. The Zephyrs and Hurricanes needing not one, but two overtime periods to determine a winner in this one. Scoreless through the first overtime period, the game winner coming in the second overtime. The Zephyrs coming out on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley natives in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian

The National Hurricane Center says Ian is expected to be a "life threatening" major hurricane when it makes landfall Wednesday. But Schnecksville native Shawn Dowdell, who now lives in Clearwater, Florida, says he's going to ride it out, even though he knows there will be some scary moments. "I'm going...
CLEARWATER, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown church to hold its last service this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown church is set to hold its last service on Sunday. Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ - also known as The Liberty Bell Church - has been in operation for more than 250 years. It's also home to the "Liberty Bell Shrine." Come Sunday, its congregation will no longer gather at the church.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian

Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crossing guards in BASD get a pay hike

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards Monday night at East Hills Middle School. Guards in Bethlehem will receive a flat $15 per hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and approval pending from Bethlehem City Council to pay the other half.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city

Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Air Force members travel to Shenandoah to honor airman who died in crash

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Falling in line is a military tradition. Unfortunately, so too is honoring those who died too soon. Upwards of 50 Air Force members from the Dover Air Force base in Delaware traveled nearly 180 miles to St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County to say goodbye to Kohl Reed.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire

RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
RINGTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

People wondering about odd lights in sky over Berks

BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. — For the second time in the past few days, strange sights in the sky awed folks around the region. "I looked up into the sky and saw these lights streaking across the sky and I said to my wife 'What is that? Look at that'" said Peter Cunnius, who lives near Bechtelsville.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County coroner was called to a crash Tuesday afternoon in Pocono Township. One person died after the one-vehicle crash on Hallet Road, which happened shortly after 2 p.m. The area was closed while township police investigated. No word on what led to the crash.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting at Trout Creek Park in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man on July 4, 2020 has learned his fate. Kenith Otero-Ruiz has been sentenced to 24-50 years in prison, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. His sentence included a string of other crimes, including burglary, theft and...
ALLENTOWN, PA

