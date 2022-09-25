ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”

Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort out exactly what happened.

They say the man and the woman were in a domestic relationship of some kind.

Whatever happened between them spilled out here onto the street. And then someone opened fire.

It is a rare sight in this part of unincorporated King County, just off Military Road South, to have a line of emergency vehicles after an early morning shooting.

“I heard it,” Darrell Herzog, a neighbor, said. “It was four loud shots. And it was devastating enough for me to ‘wait a minute; they’re close enough they could be hitting that RV over there.’”

That’s because the RV is where Herzog and his dog, Miss Abby, live, parked just feet away.

“After that I heard, it was just like a little bit of time and then a young lady kept running through stating that ‘You’ve killed my sister, you’ve killed my sister.’ And she was just in a panic.”

That is when Kurt Davis says he called 911.

“A couple of minutes after I hung up with them,” Davis said. “I hear a gentleman holler, ‘Get out of the way.’ And that was pretty much it.”

That was at about 6:45 Saturday morning, an argument, say those who heard, then gunshots.

King County Sheriff’s deputies say a man and a woman were the only two people involved. Both were injured. They are in a domestic relationship, the nature of which investigators are still trying to determine. Neighbors say it appeared someone drove up in the moments before the altercation.

“I heard the car come in, and shortly after that, the shots,” said Herzog. “I did hear a vehicle move. I’m not sure if they left the area.”

It was all more drama than usual in this neighborhood, tucked as it is, behind the historic Kent pet cemetery.

“It shocked me,” said Herzog. “We never see this here. I mean you would really have to search for this road.”

As far as we know, both the man and the woman are still alive. But both are in the hospital.

No one has been arrested.

But detectives say they are not looking for a shooter. The two people in the hospital are the only ones involved.

