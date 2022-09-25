CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide in 24 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic. CMPD investigated a Steele Creek Division homicide around midnight Friday and then responded around 2 p.m. to a homicide in the Hickory Grove area.

