Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Rena Foley, Retired St. Bridget School Teacher

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Rena Foley, CSJ, (Sister Clare Denise), in her 63rd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, September 24, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Mary (Corbett) Foley, and loving sister of the late Harold Foley, James Foley and Claire Kring.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Damian Raymond Flores, 39

FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

42 Natick Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk on October 2

FRAMINGHAM – 42 residents from Natick will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bruce A. Clain, 58

FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk

FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Singletary Lane Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a a crash on Singletary Lane on Sunday night, September 25. One car struck a parked vehicle. The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. at 374 Singletary Lane. One individual was injured and taken to metroWest Medical center in Framingham, said Framingham Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

About 380 Customers Without Electricity in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – About 380 customers in the City of Framingham are without electricity, this morning, September 26. The outage is located on the western end of Framingham, including portions of Pheasant Hill neighborhood. Eversource said “the outage was caused by damage to our electrical equipment.”. Crews are on...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Investigating Downtown Framingham Assault

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Framingham on Sunday afternoon. A female “asked male for money and struck him when he did not give any,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at 12:04 p.m. on September 25...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Town of Natick Holding Flu Clinics in October

NATICK – The Town of Natick is holding two flu clinics in October for residents only. The flu shot is for ages 6 months and older. There is a high-dose available for those age 65 and older. One clinic will be drive-thru on October 15 at Natick DPW headquarters...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Resident DePalo Named New Executive Director of Open Table

CONCORD – Open Table, the Concord and Maynard charity dedicated to fighting hunger and building healthy communities, today, September 26, announced Alexandra DePalo will take over the role of executive director leading the 33-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to end hunger in the local community by providing healthy food in ways that respect the dignity and diversity of those served.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
