Sister Rena Foley, Retired St. Bridget School Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Rena Foley, CSJ, (Sister Clare Denise), in her 63rd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, September 24, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Mary (Corbett) Foley, and loving sister of the late Harold Foley, James Foley and Claire Kring.
Damian Raymond Flores, 39
FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
Framingham State University Celebrating 50 Years of Football
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University will celebrate 50 years of football on October 29, 2022. The Framingham State University football program began in 1972 under the direction of Dennis Golden. Today’s Rams are led by former Ram and current Director of Athletics Tom Kelley who has led the program...
42 Natick Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk on October 2
FRAMINGHAM – 42 residents from Natick will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Bruce A. Clain, 58
FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
UPDATED: 5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, September 27, 2022
UPDATED — Framingham Bicycle, Pedestrian, and Trails Committee has not been cancelled. Framingham Traffic Commission at 7 p.m. in the Ablondi room at the Memorial Building. Framingham High boys golf team hosts the Timberwolves of Walpole High at the Framingham Country Club at 3:30 p.m. (weather permitting) 4. BRONCOS...
UPDATED: Eversource Restores Electricity to 2,800 Customer in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – About 2,800 customers customers in the City of Framingham were without electricity, this morning, September 26 for a couple of hours. The outage was located on the western end of Framingham, including portions of Pheasant Hill neighborhood. Power was restored around 1:15 p.m. Eversource said “the outage...
31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk
FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Wednesday at 9 a.m. Deadline To Register For Framingham Police Officer Exam This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Wednesday, September 28 at 9 a.m. is the deadline to register to take the Framingham Police Officer exam. The exam is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at Keefe Technical High School at 750 Winter Street in Framingham. Framingham removed itself from Civil Service examinations and now conducts...
PHOTO GALLERY: Eagle Scout Installs 3 Little Free Libraries in Framingham at Advocates Properties
FRAMINGHAM – Eagle Scout Jim Kemp, 17, installed three Little Free Libraries in Framingham on Saturday, September 24, at properties owned by Advocates. Advocates is a nonprofit provider of services to individuals facing life challenges. Kemp, who lives in Medfield, is a member of Medfield-based Troop 89. Kemp constructed...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 9 last night, September 26. The crash happened at at 121 Worcester Road at 8:07 p.m. The “rear end accident at stop light,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Singletary Lane Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a a crash on Singletary Lane on Sunday night, September 25. One car struck a parked vehicle. The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. at 374 Singletary Lane. One individual was injured and taken to metroWest Medical center in Framingham, said Framingham Police...
Framingham Marching Band Captures First Place in 1st Competition of Season
MEDFORD – In their first competition of the season, the Framingham High marching band & color guard finished in first place. The Flyers competed at Hormel Stadium in Medford at the New England Scholastic Band Association (NESBA) competition. Performing “heartbreak,” the Flyers scored 72.9 points, said Band Director Andy...
About 380 Customers Without Electricity in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – About 380 customers in the City of Framingham are without electricity, this morning, September 26. The outage is located on the western end of Framingham, including portions of Pheasant Hill neighborhood. Eversource said “the outage was caused by damage to our electrical equipment.”. Crews are on...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured After Sunday Morning Crash On Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured, following an early morning crash on Route 9 in Framingham, said police. The single-vehicle crash happened at 1450 Worcester Road at 1:08 a.m. on Sunday, September 25. The vehicle crashed into the guard rail, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was...
Police Investigating Downtown Framingham Assault
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Framingham on Sunday afternoon. A female “asked male for money and struck him when he did not give any,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at 12:04 p.m. on September 25...
Framingham Police: 2 Injured & 2 Drivers Cited in Sunday Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited two drivers in a Sunday morning crash. The 2-vehicle crash happened at Beaver Street and Route 135 at 11:34 a.m. on September 25. Two people were transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries. said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Two drivers...
Town of Natick Holding Flu Clinics in October
NATICK – The Town of Natick is holding two flu clinics in October for residents only. The flu shot is for ages 6 months and older. There is a high-dose available for those age 65 and older. One clinic will be drive-thru on October 15 at Natick DPW headquarters...
Framingham Resident DePalo Named New Executive Director of Open Table
CONCORD – Open Table, the Concord and Maynard charity dedicated to fighting hunger and building healthy communities, today, September 26, announced Alexandra DePalo will take over the role of executive director leading the 33-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to end hunger in the local community by providing healthy food in ways that respect the dignity and diversity of those served.
Christa McAuliffe Library Hosting Author Fair on Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library is hosting an author fair on Saturday, October 1 at the Christa McAuliffe branch library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All ages are invited to attend the free event to meet local authors, to hear their stories, learn their process for writing, and how they got published.
