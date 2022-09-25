PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 9/22/22 (New Green Corduroy Minnie Ears, Sketchbook Ornaments, ‘Coco’ Housewares, & More)

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels, Water Parks, and Miniature Golf Courses Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Currently, they following closures and policy changes have been announced:. Disney Resort Hotels: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at...
WDW News Today
New Dumbo Mug and Ceramic Container From Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new Dumbo home items are available at Walt Disney World. We found this Dumbo mug and container in Creations Shop at EPCOT. Dumbo Ceramic Container – $24.99. This small container resembles a circus tent or...
disneydining.com
MagicBand+ Coming to Another Disney Resort in Just Weeks!
Earlier this summer, MagicBand+ launched at Walt Disney World Resort. MagicBand+ gave Guests all the traditional aspects of a MagicBand — including holding your Park tickets and reservations, along with being able to open your hotel — with some incredible upgrades. First, and probably the most exciting, is that the new MagicBand+ is rechargeable. That’s right! You can buy MagicBand+ and not have to worry about the batteries dying in just a couple of years.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues Path Towards Florida, Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort Very Likely To Be Impacted
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday, Hurricane Ian seems on path to impact operations at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort here in Central Florida. The latest track has it making landfall along the panhandle of Florida early Friday morning as a hurricane....
WDW News Today
Walls Down Around Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Visiting Universal Orlando CityWalk today, we noticed that the construction walls have come down around the park’s upcoming Universal’s Great Movie Escape attraction. This past February, we broke the news that Universal was bringing this new experience to CityWalk. It wasn’t until June when Universal finally confirmed what we already knew.
CNET
Everything Announced at D23: Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and More
Disney fans flocked to California on Friday for D23 Expo 2022. It's the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year its Disney Plusstreaming service launched, and will also mark the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but companies love to prolong these celebrations.) We got some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian Still Slated to Impact Walt Disney World
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, there still remains uncertainty around the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian when it makes US landfall later this week. Ian is slated to be a major hurricane when it passes over western Cuba and into the Gulf...
WDW News Today
Two New Haunted Mansion Musical Figurines Available at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of all things Halloween, the Haunted Mansion, or both, then Memento Mori is a must-stop on your next visit to the Magic Kingdom! We took a spirited trip there recently and found new Haunted Mansion musical figurines.
WDW News Today
New Halloween Haunted Mansion Travel Mug Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween travel mug is available at Disneyland Resort. This mug can be found at the lemonade stand near “it’s a small world” and a number of other locations. Halloween Travel Mug –...
Motley Fool
Disney World Braces for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's shifting trajectory is making it more likely to disrupt central Florida's theme parks this week. Disney and SeaWorld Entertainment's Tampa attractions have already announced some closures ahead of the storm's projected arrival. Disney World had big plans for this week, with a foodie festival, Halloween parties, and Epcot...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Preparation Begins for Hurricane Ian at Magic Kingdom
As we walked into Magic Kingdom, we noticed preparations for Hurricane Ian at Walt Disney World Resort. One of the first things we noticed was the cake removed from the entrance topiary. However, the larger topiaries and decorations remained in place. The pumpkins near the entrance to Main Street, U.S.A.,...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris Monopoly Board Game Coming Soon
To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, a brand new 100% Disneyland Paris Monopoly board game has been created!. According to the Disneyland Paris Annual Pass Facebook page, Annual Pass members will have a preview access to this product on October 19 at The Storybook Store from 9am to 8pm.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Hollywood Boulevard Closed Off After Portion of Store Facade Collapses at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This morning, something caused a good-sized chunk of wall around a doorway to collapse at Keystone Clothiers, a popular store on Hollywood Boulevard near the entrance of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Entry to the park was a bit backed up even 30 minutes after park open, we suspect due to...
WDW News Today
Avatar Maker Returns to Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom After Multi-Year Closure
After a multi-year closure, we noticed Windtraders had recently started their Avatar Maker experience again. This experience allows you to have a unique Avatar created and customized to fit you! When it first opened, two stations were available, however only one is available currently. The station has several premade Avatar...
WDW News Today
Orange Bird Vault Collection Crocs Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s no secret that everyone loves the Orange Bird, and through all the lovely Orange Bird merch we’ve seen in the Vault Collection, we’ve definitely been missing out on some Crocs. That is until today, when we spotted a pair at Island Mercantile in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
disneydining.com
Fall Checklist of Things to Do in Walt Disney World
Fall is an amazing time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort thanks to milder temperatures, a break from the intense summer crowds, and a plethora of special events and entertainment that only happen during select months. During the fall, the Walt Disney World Resort celebrates all things autumn, spooky, and delicious, with a combination of ticketed events, festivals, and special culinary offerings that cannot be enjoyed any other time of the year.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Halting Resort Check-Ins for 48 Hours Amid Hurricane Ian
As Walt Disney World Resort prepares to buckle down for Hurricane Ian, guests on social media are sharing that Disney will not allow guests to check in for a 48 hour window starting tomorrow afternoon. Twitter user @JLap64 shared a screenshot of an email from Walt Disney World notifying her...
