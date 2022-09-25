ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Local council member responds to death of inmate from Allegheny County Jail

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bhvF_0i9FAkmU00

PITTSBURGH — After being incarcerated for only two weeks at the Allegheny County Jail — 57-year-old Anthony Talotta — a man with severe mental disabilities, died on Wednesday. This is the Allegheny County Jail’s 17th death in the past 18 months, and now the jail oversight board wants answers.

“He had been there less than 2 weeks and now he is dead,” said Allegheny County Council member-at-large, Bethany Hallam, a member of the jail oversight board.

On Sept. 9, Talotta, who has severe mental disabilities, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and prohibited use of a weapon.

According to police documents, Talotta, who lived at a home for people with disabilities, poured boiling water on a staff member while cooking dinner and then stabbed them with a kitchen knife— as a result, he was taken to county jail.

“A man such as Mr. Talotta should have never been in jail in the first place, a man with severe intellectual disabilities, severe autism should not have been in a correctional institution,” Hallam said.

In a statement released by the jail, it explains that Talotta was experiencing a medical emergency on Sept. 20. A physician at the jail assessed him, and then cleared him to go back to his unit. Hours later another emergency began, and this time Talotto was sent to the hospital. A day later, he died.

“I went to the jail, and I talked to the people who were incarcerated on Mr. Tallota’s pod and their experience watching a man die in front of them was heartbreaking,” Hallam said.

Hallam said the notification of Talotta’s death is also a concern — she said the board wasn’t notified.

A jail spokesperson said: “After an individual is released from custody, the jail no longer has any right to view health information, and if there is a death the medical examiner’s office will release that info.”

Talotta was held on a $1,000 bond. The jail said if Talotta had posted $100, he would have been released. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the case on Monday.

“This is a complete failure from the top, down to the bottom,” Hallam said.

Talotta has an attorney, and his death is being investigated.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Jen waterhouse
2d ago

something sure isn't right. we can start with the fact that a severely mentally disabled person should have never been taken there. those clowns have enough problems with regular inmates. they certainly are not trained nor educated to deal with severe mental illnesses. there are places that have high security and are prepared to take mentally disabled people who commit crimes. I hope his family sues the heck out of acj.

Reply
7
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Jeannette fatal stabbing began as argument over rent money, police said

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are investigating after a violent fight and stabbing left a man dead in Jeannette on Monday night.Officers were called to 6th Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of an assault.The victim, identified by police as William Osselburn, was bleeding from multiple wounds, police said. He was rushed to AHN Forbes Trauma Center but died from his injuries. At the scene, Westmoreland County detectives talked to witnesses who said Osselburn was sitting on the front porch of a home with four other people having drinks. Osselburn and another person in the group got...
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of brutally killing mother in South Fayette receives plea deal

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a South Fayette woman brutally murdered by her son is asking an Allegheny County judge to rescind a plea bargain that would eventually set him free.David Sumney is pleading guilty to third-degree murder, but family members want him tried on first-degree murder charges in the death of his mother, Margaret Sumney.It's a murder horrific beyond description. Not only did David Sumney bludgeon his mom to death, but he took 277 cellphone pictures of himself doing it, including selfies of himself with a blood-smeared face and one with a thumbs up.Three years later,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Bethany, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Fayette County Association for the Blind director faces 500 charges for alleged theft

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The one-time leader of the Fayette County Association for the Blind faces more than 500 charges for allegedly stealing funds from the organization. Eric Dolfi is charged with misuse of money that was supposed to be helping blind residents live better lives. But Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said Dolfi was using the money to make his own life better. Bower launched an investigation over concerns that Dolfi allegedly embezzled $47,900 dollars in the organization's funds. According to Dolfi's criminal complaint, between January of 2020 to July of 2021, the 43-year-old, who took over the position...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten

BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegheny County Jail#Intellectual Disabilities#Police#Allegheny County Council
Tribune-Review

Donegal Township man sentenced for assault of child

A Donegal Township man was sentenced Monday to 22 to 44 months in a state prison for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged child. Ronald W. Kern, 81, was ordered to spend an additional five years on probation after the prison term. He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault of a person with a mental disability.
DONEGAL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver threatened with gun in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver told police he was shot at Tuesday morning.  Officers were called to Beechwood Boulevard and Forward Avenue for a report of someone threatened with a gun around 8 a.m.Police said a delivery or vendor driver said another driver in a different vehicle pointed a gun at him and discharged the weapon. There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Deputy warden retires from Westmoreland jail

George Lowther started his job as a corrections officer with the Westmoreland County Prison on the first day the facility opened in 1993. Lowther, who rose through ranks over the years to become deputy warden, will be saying goodbye to the jail in Hempfield and his longtime job. The county prison board on Monday accepted his resignation, effective Oct. 7.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
131K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy