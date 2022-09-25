ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols fan throws out hilarious idea to troll SEC rival

A Tennessee Vols fan made a hilarious suggestion on Twitter this week that would completely embarrass one of UT’s SEC East rivals. Twitter user @UTFootvol suggested that Tennessee fans “checker” Vanderbilt’s stadium when the Vols visit Nashville later this fall. Here’s the idea:. The suggestion...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Football
Bowling Green, KY
College Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
WBKO

WKU police investigating theft on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s an award presented to members of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association who have earned perpetual membership and recognition because of the quality and longevity of their service. This service is not just to their station, but to their community and Kentucky broadcasting. WBKO is...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Helton
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WSMV

3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#Fiu#College Football#Conference Usa#Bowling#American Football#Cusa#Houchens Smith Stadium#C Usa#Tops#Fbs
WBKO

Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August. Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg. Police have now...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.

A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville hosts successful Harvest Festival

Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with families Saturday for Harvest Festival. Live music filled the air, as did the smell of many options from several food trucks parked near Founders Square. There was pumpkin painting, bubbles and more for kids and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung was showing off ‘pancake art’ in the Batter Capitol of the World.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash

A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBKO

Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
GLASGOW, KY
fox17.com

Car thief caught in the act by home owner in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Christian County resident caught a would-be car thief in the act Friday morning and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to a home on Gracey Herndon Rd at approximately 7:15 am in reference to a suspect breaking into a garage and attempting to steal a vehicle.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy