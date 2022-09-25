Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan throws out hilarious idea to troll SEC rival
A Tennessee Vols fan made a hilarious suggestion on Twitter this week that would completely embarrass one of UT’s SEC East rivals. Twitter user @UTFootvol suggested that Tennessee fans “checker” Vanderbilt’s stadium when the Vols visit Nashville later this fall. Here’s the idea:. The suggestion...
atozsports.com
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols WR sends message after beating Florida that all recruits need to hear
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Bru McMcoy had a breakout game in Saturday’s win against the Florida Gators, catching five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. McCoy’s big performance was huge for the Vols considering star wide receiver Cedric Tillman missed the game due to an ankle injury.
nypressnews.com
Ejected Kenwood, Morgan Park players will be suspended for one game, no word from CPS on further punishments after post-game fight
The final fallout from the fight after the Morgan Park vs. Kenwood football game on Saturday at Lane Stadium is still unknown. Shortly after the game, Morgan Park coach Chris James estimated that 18-20 players total on both teams were ejected from the game with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
WKU police investigating theft on campus
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
WBKO
WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s an award presented to members of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association who have earned perpetual membership and recognition because of the quality and longevity of their service. This service is not just to their station, but to their community and Kentucky broadcasting. WBKO is...
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Wave 3
KenTRUCKy! Day celebrations underway; new jobs being created at truck plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year since the largest economic development project in Kentucky’s history. Production on Ford’s electric vehicle battery park in Hardin County is officially underway. Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand for another economic announcement Tuesday morning that Ford will expand its...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBKO
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he would get the surprise of a lifetime. It was “Dress As Your Favorite Character” Day at Simpson Elementary School. Patrick was shown in the video, sporting a military uniform.
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Hopkinsville Community College unveils statue honoring bell hooks
A statue representing an African American girl was unveiled Sunday in the Round Table Literary Park at Hopkinsville Community College to honor the late city native and author bell hooks. The unveiling occurred on the 70th anniversary of her birth in Hopkinsville as Gloria Jean Watkins. Widely recognized as one...
WSMV
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August. Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg. Police have now...
k105.com
Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.
A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville hosts successful Harvest Festival
Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with families Saturday for Harvest Festival. Live music filled the air, as did the smell of many options from several food trucks parked near Founders Square. There was pumpkin painting, bubbles and more for kids and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung was showing off ‘pancake art’ in the Batter Capitol of the World.
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man who killed Murray State student sentenced to 40 years in prison
A Calloway County man who shot and killed Murray State University student Sarah Townsend last year has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. (Townsend, who was from Farmville, Virginia, had relatives in Hopkinsville.) David Buckingham, a special judge for the Calloway County Circuit Court, oversaw the sentencing hearing on...
WBKO
Witches in Warren County: Kore Design Co. hosts Mystic Arts Faire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What better way to kick off the spooky season than a Mystic Arts Faire?. The event, hosted by Kore Design Company, highlighted what was called a “hidden community” in Bowling Green, for those who practice magic, the occult, and the metaphysical. Guests could...
WBKO
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
fox17.com
Car thief caught in the act by home owner in Christian County
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Christian County resident caught a would-be car thief in the act Friday morning and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to a home on Gracey Herndon Rd at approximately 7:15 am in reference to a suspect breaking into a garage and attempting to steal a vehicle.
Comments / 0