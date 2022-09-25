ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Fall festivals draw a crowd on sunny Saturday

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rafGc_0i9F9myK00
At the Blackberry Hill Farm fall festival Saturday, Jessica Azrin, 26, left, chats with Anniston museum education interpreter Makaila Carpenter about the owl, which is one of the museum’s animal ambassadors. Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Fall is the season of not only pumpkin spice lattes, hay rides and bonfires. ‘Tis also the season for fall festivals.

Locals had the opportunity to festival-hop Saturday with two on the same day. Blackberry Hill Alpaca Farm in Saks and Camp Lee on Choccolocco Road brought out the face painting, craft vendor and funnel cake fun for a double-dose of browsing and nibbling.

