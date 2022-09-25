Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Chickasaw Nation keeps history alive at annual festival
TISHOMINGO, Okla., (KTEN) -- The Annual Chickasaw Meeting and Festival started Friday, and activities will continue through Saturday, when Gov. Bill Anoatubby is set to give his State of the Nation address at the tribe's new Aiittafama’ Ishto’ ("large meeting place") facility in Tishomingo. “Saturday, October 1st will...
KTEN.com
Ice cream shop celebrates Denison 150 with special shake
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Denison shop has created the perfect blend to celebrate 150 years of the city's history. Sugar Booger's opened just over a year ago when owners Kathy and Steven Snyder decided to revisit their past by opening an old fashioned ice cream parlor. "I grew...
KTEN.com
Frontier Day honors Pottsboro's heritage
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Pottsboro celebrated its heritage Saturday during Frontier Day 2022, which dates back to 1876. Vendors came from all across Grayson County for the annual event that started with a parade and followed up with bug-eating contests, booths, a car show, and more. "Our big festival...
A Welding Student From Campbell in the Paris Junior College Welding Shop
Welding student Charles Duffey of Campbell, right, looks on as PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding instructor John Plemons inspects his “fillet welds” project, or joining two pieces together. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
Meet Lovely, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Senior sweetheart! Lovely is a 10-year old lady who certainly lives up to her name. This pretty girl is looking for a quiet, happy home where she can retire. She likes other laid-back dogs who are past the “wrestle-and-play” age, but not those pesky kitties!
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Over 20 moments from the last day of McKinney's 15th annual Oktoberfest
The last day of the 15th annual McKinney Oktoberfest rounded out on Sunday. The day capped off a three-day affair that included an opening ceremony, beard and mustache competition, beer stein races, live music, a brat eating contest and more.
KTEN.com
Board OKs funds for Van Alstyne ISD police
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The new Van Alstyne Independent School District Police Department is getting a funding boost. The district's Board of Trustees approved $125,000 to go toward uniforms, equipment, firearms, and vehicles. "It's great to see that the Board really understands the importance of supporting the creation...
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
KTEN.com
Grayson, Fannin counties added to burn ban list
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- More burn bans were added Tuesday as rain remains hard to come by across Texoma. Grayson and Fannin Counties are the latest to be added to the list. As of Tuesday, September 27, Grayson, Fannin, Garvin, Johnston, Pontotoc, Coal, Atoka, Pushmataha, McCurtain, and Pittsburg Counties are all under burn bans.
ketr.org
Greenville City Council to consider agreement with subdivision developer Altura Homes
In Greenville, at a meeting tonight, the city council is expected to consider the approval of a proposed residential subdivision on the south side of the city. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the development is opposed by some residents in the area because of the anticipated effects on the neighborhood’s traffic flow. The city council is expected to review an agreement with Rockwall-based Altura Homes, which wants to build Forest Ridge Estates, a $4.4 million project. The Herald Banner reports agreement would have the city pay Altura $2.9 million for road construction and another $1.5 million for the saving of mature trees and other measures. Residents of the nearby Hunter’s Run neighborhood oppose a proposed link from the subdivision to Hunter’s Run by way of Cheltenham Place. They say the narrow streets in Hunter’s Run could not safely accommodate the increased traffic. Tonight’s regular session of the Greenville City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Mckinney, TX
Whether you’re in town for a visit or recently moved to the area, Mckinney, TX, is an excellent place to let life slow down a little. There are beautiful landscapes, plenty of quaint little shops, and no end of delicious local cuisine. Below, we’ll show you the 15 best...
ketr.org
Lamar, Red River counties to receive rural broadband federal funding
Lamar County and Red River County will be receiving federal funding to help with the digital infrastructure in those counties. The Biden administration will spend more than 65 million dollars to build out rural high-speed internet in Texas. Texas will be one of 20 states to benefit from the investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider reports.
KTEN.com
TxDOT sets date for completion of U.S. 75 project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Here is some welcome news for motorists who travel along busy U.S. Highway 75 in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Transportation now says construction is expected to end about one year from now, in the fall of 2023. That time frame comes with a...
KTEN.com
Grayson County moves forward with jail expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- There's been a milestone in expansion plans for the Grayson County Jail. County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract with Fort Worth-based Sedalco Construction Services to manage the project. "A $40,000 price, and that covers everything that they done up to this point and take...
keranews.org
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen's death
Lermon Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont "did real good in life" and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black, was found...
KTEN.com
Tom Bean football playoff ban reduced
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) - The UIL State Executive Committee ruled on Monday that Tom Bean's football postseason ban will be reduced from three years to two. The three-year suspension was originally given by the District Executive Committee for recruiting violations. Tom Bean will be eligible for the playoffs again...
