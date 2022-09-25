Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Chickasaw Nation keeps history alive at annual festival
TISHOMINGO, Okla., (KTEN) -- The Annual Chickasaw Meeting and Festival started Friday, and activities will continue through Saturday, when Gov. Bill Anoatubby is set to give his State of the Nation address at the tribe's new Aiittafama’ Ishto’ ("large meeting place") facility in Tishomingo. “Saturday, October 1st will...
KTEN.com
Chickasaw Festival returns after COVID hiatus
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival is back for its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. It kicked off on Friday, with a full day of outdoor activities taking place Saturday. Families were able to take part in a junior olympics or stickball tournament, among other attractions.
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
KTEN.com
Sherman preps for Frisco on Friday
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcats are fresh off their bye week, ready to face a unique Frisco Racoons offense. The Bearcats are coming off of a big 28-3 win over Lebanon Trail on September 15, and are looking to improve to 2-1 in district play this season. "It's...
KTEN.com
Grayson, Fannin counties added to burn ban list
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- More burn bans were added Tuesday as rain remains hard to come by across Texoma. Grayson and Fannin Counties are the latest to be added to the list. As of Tuesday, September 27, Grayson, Fannin, Garvin, Johnston, Pontotoc, Coal, Atoka, Pushmataha, McCurtain, and Pittsburg Counties are all under burn bans.
KTEN.com
Ice cream shop celebrates Denison 150 with special shake
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Denison shop has created the perfect blend to celebrate 150 years of the city's history. Sugar Booger's opened just over a year ago when owners Kathy and Steven Snyder decided to revisit their past by opening an old fashioned ice cream parlor. "I grew...
KTEN.com
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
KTEN.com
Ardmore prepares for bounce back
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Ardmore Tigers have not started the season perfectly, currently sitting 2-2 with losses to Ada and Noble, a district opponent. The Tigers fought tooth and nail until the end in a 60-56 road loss against Noble. Although the outcome did not go their way, head coach Josh Newby was proud of the way his team fought until the end.
KTEN.com
Tom Bean football playoff ban reduced
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) - The UIL State Executive Committee ruled on Monday that Tom Bean's football postseason ban will be reduced from three years to two. The three-year suspension was originally given by the District Executive Committee for recruiting violations. Tom Bean will be eligible for the playoffs again...
KTEN.com
Grayson County moves forward with jail expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- There's been a milestone in expansion plans for the Grayson County Jail. County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract with Fort Worth-based Sedalco Construction Services to manage the project. "A $40,000 price, and that covers everything that they done up to this point and take...
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
KTEN.com
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick campaigns in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made a stop in Sherman on Tuesday as he campaigns for re-election. "We leave these decisions to the school districts," Patrick said. "Some want metal detectors, some don't. Some -- particularly rural districts -- want to arm teachers, some big city districts don't. Some want procedures, and so we let those school districts make those decisions... we give them those resources."
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
KTEN.com
TxDOT sets date for completion of U.S. 75 project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Here is some welcome news for motorists who travel along busy U.S. Highway 75 in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Transportation now says construction is expected to end about one year from now, in the fall of 2023. That time frame comes with a...
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma test scores buoyed by in-school instruction
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Department of Education reports that student scores are looking up after a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Tushka and Tishomingo public schools have seen an upward trend in student scores since returning to classroom learning. End-of-year assessments from 2022 show improvements across...
KTEN.com
Grayson County towns adding ambulance services
(KTEN) — The Grayson County towns of Howe and Tioga will soon offer 911 emergency paramedic services to their citizens. Starting October 1, the volunteer fire departments in those communities will have an ambulance in their station houses. "We have recently acquired a 911 EMS service that will be...
KXII.com
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice. According to the City of Sherman, a main break in the groundwater area caused a drop in water pressure, and per the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality they were required to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Mckinney, TX
Whether you’re in town for a visit or recently moved to the area, Mckinney, TX, is an excellent place to let life slow down a little. There are beautiful landscapes, plenty of quaint little shops, and no end of delicious local cuisine. Below, we’ll show you the 15 best...
