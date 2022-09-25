Read full article on original website
Mississippi State Football: Friends With the Enemy
Mississippi State football hosts the Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:00 p.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. The Bulldogs come into this game 3-1, and the Falcons at 3-1. To learn more about the Texas A&M Aggies, I met up with...
Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Facing Alabama, and What His Mom Said When Nick Saban Tried to Hire Him
The Arkansas head coach talked with reporters as the Razorbacks turned their attention toward hosting No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
Texas football CB Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from team indefinitely
According to a report from Andrew Schnitker of KXAN Austin on the afternoon of Sep. 27, second-year Texas football cornerback and Dallas, TX, native Ishmael Ibraheem was suspended from the team indefinitely. This news reportedly came after Ibraheem was arrested by University of Texas police on Sep. 26. Here’s more...
insideradio.com
Report: KEGL Dallas To Flip To Sports. Mike Rhyner To Unretire And Join Station.
Mike Rhyner, the longtime host at Cumulus Media sports “The Ticket” KTCK-AM/FM (1310/96.7) Dallas, who abruptly retired in January 2020, is reportedly returning to DFW radio on iHeartMedia’s KEGL, which according to Sports Illustrated, will flip from rock “97.1 The Eagle” to sports talk as “The Freak.”
KBTX.com
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193. Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left...
