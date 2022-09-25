ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Iowa’s defense smothers Rutgers, 27-10

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqj1r_0i9F8fpS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e41Py_0i9F8fpS00

Iowa relied on two defensive touchdowns in the first half to take down host Rutgers 27-10 on Saturday night in Piscataway, N.J.

Cooper DeJean returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and Kaevon Merriweather added a 30-yard fumble return in the second to give the Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) an early advantage. Merriweather added a pick in the third quarter.

Leshon Williams took 11 carries for 64 yards and touchdown for Iowa. Spencer Petras completed 11 of 17 passes for 148 yards.

For Rutgers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten), Evan Simon — who entered the game with 411 career passing yards — threw for 300 yards on 28-of-49 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Rutgers drove 66 yards in 12 plays on the game’s opening drive, topped off by Jude McAtamney’s 28-yard field goal.

But on the Scarlet Knights’ second possession, Simon was hit as he threw a deep ball that DeJean caught over his shoulder, marking his third straight game with an interception. He crossed the field and made multiple tacklers miss on his touchdown return with 5:26 left in the first quarter.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor pinned Rutgers at its own 7 during the second quarter. On third-and-5 from the 12, Simon connected with Joshua Youngblood on the run for what would have been a first down. Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro drilled the ball loose, and Merriweather picked it up and ran down the sideline for a touchdown.

Iowa led 14-3 despite gaining just 53 yards of offense on its first three possessions. The Hawkeyes added an 87-yard drive that resulted in a 25-yard field goal by Drew Stevens 21 seconds before halftime.

The Hawkeyes marched down the field to open the second half, and one play after Rutgers’ Christian Braswell committed pass interference on third-and-goal, Williams scored from 2 yards out for a 24-3 lead.

The Scarlet Knights had a 16-play, 82-yard drive peter out on downs at the Iowa 7-yard line. But after they forced a punt, Aron Cruickshank caught an 18-yard touchdown while falling on his back to cut it to 24-10 with 11:15 to play.

Stevens’ field goal attempt from 51 yards hit the inside of the left upright and fell through, giving Iowa a 17-point cushion with 6:08 left.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jestin Jacobs, Iowa LB, to miss remainder of 2022 season

Jestin Jacobs was expected to play a key role for Iowa during the 2022 season. Unfortunately, he has been injured over the first four weeks and received a disappointing diagnosis Tuesday. It was revealed that Jacobs will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after needing season-ending surgery. Jacobs made...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa

Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kinnick magic: Iowa looking to claim latest top-5 victim at home during visit from Michigan

Kinnick Stadium has not been an easy place for opposing teams to play over the years, especially for top 5 teams. No. 4 Michigan is up next on Iowa’s schedule. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman showed what has happened in Iowa’s last six home games against top 5 teams. It hasn’t gone as planned for the away team in recent history. Jim Harbaugh has even said that Kinnick is where top 5 teams go to die.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Piscataway Township, NJ
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Alabama State
Piscataway Township, NJ
College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Piscataway Township, NJ
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
davenportlibrary.com

The Davenport Conspiracy

Mid-September through mid-October marks Iowa Archaeology Month, the perfect occasion to tell the story of Davenport’s most notorious adventures in archaeology. In January of 1877, the Reverend Jacob Gass, a Swiss-born minister serving the First Lutheran Church and aspiring antiquarian, uncovered two slate tablets in a burial mound on the Cook Farm in southwest Davenport. One depicted cremation and hunting scenes on each of two sides; the other appeared to be a calendar. The discovery excited members of the Davenport Academy of Sciences, who believed the tablets could support the theory that an ancient civilization of “Mound Builders” once existed on the North American continent. The Academy encouraged Gass, now among its members, to dig again. The following January, Mound 11 at the Cook Farm yielded a limestone tablet with a red-colored figure holding a bow and sitting astride a sun icon. Above the figure were two images of bird-shaped pipes.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Texas A M#American Football#College Football#Hawkeyes#The Scarlet Knights
KCRG.com

Iowa breweries face beer shortage

A new plea agreement has been filed for a Dubuque man accused of shooting someone. A new poll asked Americans their opinion on abortion and which key issues weigh more heavily for them ahead of the midterm elections. Hurricane Ian gains strength as it heads toward Florida. Updated: 4 hours...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

See the former jobs of the governor of Iowa

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Iowa using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds race-baits in campaign’s new TV ad

Nothing happens in a campaign commercial by accident. Strategists plan every word and image, with the candidate’s approval. Directors may film many takes to get the perfect cadence for every line. So Iowans should understand: The racist tropes in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest TV ad are deliberate. Here’s “Still Works,” which the governor’s campaign launched on Sept. […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds race-baits in campaign’s new TV ad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 26th, 2022

(Undated) -- Iowa Republicans have about a 4.5% statewide voter registration edge over Democrats With six weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign. Independents for years the largest voting block in Iowa, but have dropped to third. Jeff Link is a consultant who has worked for several Democratic candidates in Iowa and he says having independents shrink from being the largest to the smallest block of voters in Iowa shows that things are more polarized than ever. Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says he intends for the G-O-P to keep its foot on the pedal and seek out new voters because Iowa has had a long history of having swing state tendencies.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

3 candidates running to represent Iowa's 4th Congressional District

Three candidates are in the race for Iowa's 4th Congressional District. Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra is running for a second term. He is running against Democrat Ryan Melton and Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder. Iowa's 4th Congressional district is in Iowa's northwest corner, an area KCCI political analyst Dennis...
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This Really Iowa’s Most Used Slang Term?

You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person living in the Hawkeye State who uses this slang on a regular basis. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Iowans say one term, in particular, that most who live there have never uttered. Best Life looked at each...
KIMT

The first frost of the season is possible Tuesday Night.

Cooler air is settling into the Upper Midwest for the start of the week, and it's likely to get chilly during the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s Monday Night and likely into the lower to middle 30s for Tuesday Night, and a frost or freeze will be possible in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and parts of northern Iowa. If you have any outdoor plants that are sensitive to the cold, consider bringing them inside or covering them up to avoid any damage to the plants.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy