Read full article on original website
Related
Alex DeBrincat undecided on long-term commitment to Ottawa?
When the Ottawa Senators traded the seventh-overall pick at the 2021 draft along with two other picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Alex DeBrincat, many assumed that the Senators were making the trade with the idea of signing DeBrincat to a long-term extension. While that’s definitely Ottawa’s preferred option with their new winger, it seems DeBrincat hasn’t made a firm choice on whether to commit to the Senators long-term just yet.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
NHL
Preseason: Sharks vs. Kings
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Find the Sharks lineup here. Live stats for the game can be found here. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
STONE COLD FINISH
VANCOUVER - Talk about kicking things off on the right note. Getting the earlier start of the Flames' split-squad games against the Canucks, the BC-bound roster came out with plenty of fire in Rogers Arena and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over their divisional foes. Michael Stone scored the...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
Shots were hard to come by for the visitors - especially early in the contest - and goals proved impossible. The Flames were blanked in their third preseason game of the year, falling 3-0 to the Kraken in Seattle. Dan Vladar got the start for the Flames - his second...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
NHL
NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 30-21 were revealed Sunday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 30. Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets. Since the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
Go inside the glass and get a close-up view of the action. Shots were hard to come by for the visitors - especially early in the contest - and goals proved impossible. The Flames were blanked in their third preseason game of the year, falling 3-0 to the Kraken in Seattle.
Yardbarker
Penguins Send Down Isaac Belliveau, Ryan McCleary
The Pittsburgh Penguins have trimmed their training camp roster to 56 players, sending two players down. General manager Ron Hextall confirmed that defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been assigned to the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and defenseman Ryan McCleary has been assigned to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Ducks Assign Four Players to CHL Clubs for 2022-23 Season
Connor Hvidston - Center (Swift Current of WHL) Tristan Luneau - Defenseman (Gatineau of QMJHL) Pavel Mintyukov - Defenseman (Saginaw of OHL) Sasha Pastujov - Right Wing (Guelph of OHL) Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 60 players: 32 forwards, 22 defensemen and six goaltenders. Recap: Ducks Can't Rally...
Matthew Tkachuk makes debut and Spencer Knight stars: More Panthers preseason takeaways
Matthew Tkachuk’s line with Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart looked good, and so did Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Stars' goalie depth takes center stage against Coyotes
FRISCO, Texas -- Goaltending depth was both a blessing and a curse last season, as Dallas started the year with four goalies and still had to acquire a fifth due to injuries to Ben Bishop, Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin. Bishop and Holtby have moved on, but the team still...
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev week-to-week with lower-body injury
One of the big free-agent signings for the Vancouver Canucks is in danger of missing the start of the season, as Ilya Mikheyev is out “week-to-week,” according to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Mikheyev suffered a lower-body injury in his preseason debut with the team on Sunday. Signed to...
NHL
Game Preview: 09.27.22 Preseason vs. DET
WATCH: PITTSBURGHPENGUINS.COM (U.S. ONLY) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. Following Sunday's split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena to host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against Detroit, which gives Pittsburgh a 7-1-1 record against the Red Wings dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The last time the two teams met, six different goal-scorers, including a two-goal game from Evgeni Malkin, propelled the Penguins to a 7-2 win on April 23rd in Detroit. During their final two matchups last season, Pittsburgh outscored Detroit 18-4.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Rally Comes Up Just Short Against Ducks
O'Brien & Fischer both score in team's first game in Tucson in five years. Arizona Coyotes coach André Tourigny said the team enjoyed its trip to Tucson - the only thing missing was a come-from-behind victory. Liam O'Brien scored and Christian Fischer added a late goal, but the Coyotes'...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Mailbag: Biggest challenge to Avalanche; most improved teams
Here is the Sept. 28 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Who is the biggest threat to the Avs in the Central? -- @punmasterrifkin. I still think it's the St. Louis Blues with stick taps to the...
NHL
Newcomers Shine in Devils Win Over Isles | GAME STORY
Devils improve to 2-0 in preseason after wins on back-to-back nights. The newcomers to the New Jersey Devils lineup made their presence known on Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Whether it was a first-rate zone entry leading to a goal, a cerebral presence on the first line or scoring a...
NHL
RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Blues in Preseason Opener
Chicago falls 4-1 to St. Louis in their preseason opener at the United Center. The Chicago Blackhawks suffered their first preseason loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, 4-1. Cole Guttman scored the lone goal of the night for the team in the second period tying the score...
Comments / 0